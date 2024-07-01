Medha Patkar sentenced to 5-month simple imprisonment in defamation case by VK Saxena, to challenge verdict

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Medha Patkar

Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar was sentenced to 5 months of simple imprisonment by Delhi’s Saket court in connection with a defamation case filed by then KVIC Chairman VK Saxena (now Delhi LG). The court also directed Patkar to pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to Saxena.

Patkar reacts

Reacting to the court’s verdict, Patkar said that she has not tried to defame anyone and will challenge the decision.

“The truth can never be defeated...We have not tried to defame anyone, we only do our work...We will challenge the court's judgement..." she said.

Court suspends sentence for 30 days

Delhi's Saket court has suspended the sentence for 30 days to allow Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar to challenge the judgement.

The counsel for VK Saxena submitted that they do not want any compensation, they will give it to the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DLSA). The court said that compensation would be given to the complainant, and then you could dispose of it as per your wish.

