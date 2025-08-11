SC confirms Medha Patkar's conviction in defamation case filed by Delhi LG VK Saxena Medha Patkar convicted by Supreme Court in defamation case filed by Delhi LG.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Monday confirmed the conviction of activist Medha Patkar in a criminal defamation case filed against her by Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena.

The top court, however, set aside Rs 1 lakh imposed on Patkar in the case.

"However, taking into consideration the submission of the counsel for the petitioner the penalty imposed stands set aside and we further clarify that the supervision order will not be given effect," the top court said.

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh said it wasn’t interfering in Delhi High Court’s ruling on the matter, where Patkar was released on "probation of good conduct" but she would have to appear before the trial court once every three years.

The high court on July 29 upheld the conviction and punishment awarded to 70-year-old Patkar, asserting that the order was passed after due consideration of evidence and the applicable law

About the case

The case stems from a press note issued by Patkar on November 25, 2000, titled "True Face of Patriot." In the note, she accused Saxena of being involved in hawala dealings, claimed he had given the Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) a cheque for Rs 40,000 that later bounced due to a non-existent account. She also called him a coward and unpatriotic.

In April 2025, a trial court found Patkar guilty for criminal defamation. The court ruled that her statements were intentional, malicious and aimed at damaging Saxena’s reputation. It held the remarks to be inherently defamatory and likely to provoke negative public opinion against him.

Saxena filed the case 25 years ago when he was heading an NGO in Gujarat.