Clandestine nuclear activities are in keeping with Pakistan's history: MEA on Trump's claim This statement came days after Trump alleged that several countries—including Pakistan, Russia, China, and North Korea—were actively conducting nuclear tests, and added that the US would resume its own nuclear testing.

New Delhi:

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said it has taken note of US President Donald Trump’s remarks regarding Pakistan allegedly conducting active nuclear tests. Responding to a question during a press briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that Islamabad has a history of engaging in ‘clandestine’ and ‘illegal’ nuclear activities and that India has repeatedly raised these concerns with the international community.

"Clandestine and illegal nuclear activities are in keeping with Pakistan’s history, that is centered around decades of smuggling, export control violations, secret partnerships, AQ Khan network and further proliferation. India has always drawn the attention of the international community to these aspects of Pakistan’s record. In this backdrop, we have taken note of President Trump’s comment about Pakistan’s nuclear testing," he said.

MEA reacts on India-Afghanistan ties

On diplomatic relations between India and Afghanistan, Jaiswal said New Delhi’s technical mission in Kabul was upgraded and got status of an embassy following exchanges between top officials from both sides.

"We had the visit of the Foreign Minister of Afghanistan to India recently, since then, we've also had several exchanges in terms of development cooperation, as also a telephone conversation between the External Affairs Minister and the Foreign Minister of Afghanistan...As far as our own embassy, the operation, the upgrading of our technical mission in Kabul is concerned, we told you that it has been upgraded to an embassy, and we are looking at how to now look at its functionalities, functions, responsibilities, how you want to increase its strength? So these are things that are under consideration, and they will happen subsequently," he said.

On Trump's India visit

Jaiswal refused to comment over US President Donald Trump’s slated India visit, stating that there was nothing to share about it.

"As far as the comments of President Trump regarding his visit to India are concerned, I do not have anything on this to share. I will let you know when I have something to share about it," he said.

MEA seeking release of Indians recruited in Russian Army, says Jaiswal

Randhir Jaiswal addressed the concerns regarding Indians recruited into the Russian army, stating that the MEA is in contact with Moscow to secure their early release. He also warned citizens against accepting offers from the Russian army, describing it as a serious risk to life.

"In the last few months, yes, we have come to know, we have been informed of several Indian nationals who have been recruited in the Russian army. We have once again taken up the matter with the Russian authorities to have them released at the earliest, as also to put an end to this practice," Jaiswal said.

"As per our understanding, 44 Indian nationals are currently serving in the Russian army. We are in touch with the Russian side. We are also in touch with the families of these people and giving them an update on the matter. We once again take this opportunity to convey to all that one should stay away from offers being made to serve in the Russian army because it is an offer that is fraught with danger to life and there's risk to life," he added.