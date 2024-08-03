Saturday, August 03, 2024
     
MEA denies permission to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to visit Paris, cites security reasons

CM Mann was to go to Paris to boost the morale of the hockey team participating in the Olympics.

Reported By : Puneet Pareenja Edited By : Shubham Bajpai
New Delhi
Updated on: August 03, 2024 11:10 IST
Bhagwant Mann denied permission to got to Paris
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

The Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday denied permission to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for his travel to Paris. The MEA has cited security reasons for denying the permission. The Chief Minister's Office received information on late Friday evening.

Notably, Bhagwant Mann wanted to go to the Paris Olympics to boost the morale of the Indian Hockey team. He was to depart today but as the permission has been denied, he will not be able to fly for Paris. 

Indian Hockey team defeats Australia after 52 years

Notably, the Indian Hockey team registered a record victory against Australia in the Paris Olympics by defeating them after 52 years. India defeated Australia by 3-2 in their first Olympic win against the formidable rival since 1972. Bhagwant Mann on Friday congratulated the Indian hockey contingent.

In a message, CM Mann said India has drubbed the Australian squad after a gap of 52 years. "It is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that India defeated Australia by 3-2. Harmanpreet Singh led the team to victory by scoring two goals in this important match," Mann said. The entire team made the entire country feel proud by this victory against Australia, he added.

