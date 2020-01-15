Wednesday, January 15, 2020
     
Mayawati Birthday: Baker in Ballia bakes 64 Kg cake to send his wishes

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati got a tribute from a baker in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district. Asif, owner of C and B Bakers made a huge 64 kg cake to express his wishes to former Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 15, 2020 19:01 IST
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati got a tribute from a baker in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district. Asif, owner of C and B Bakers made a huge 64 kg cake to express his wishes to former Uttar Pradesh chief minister. The owner said that he and his associates had to work hard through several nights in order to make the cake. He said that he believed such a cake would not have previously been made in Ballia. Leaders of the local unit of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) expressed happiness over this.

BSP chief and former UP Chief Minister turned 64 on Wednesday. Mayawati has served four separate terms as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. When she became UP CM for the first time, she was the first female CM belonging to a scheduled caste.

