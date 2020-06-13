Image Source : FILE Accusations of profiteering on COVID-19 treatment completely wrong: Max Healthcare

Max Healthcare on Saturday said the rate list being circulated on Twitter does not carry the complete facts of the rates being charged, as it includes cost of routine tests, medicines, doctor and nurse, among others. The clarification from the healthcare chain came as the rates charged by the private players have come under the public scanner on the micro-blogging site.

Max Healthcare said its package rate card for COVID-19 medical management with all inclusions is -- economy at Rs 25,090, twin sharing ward is at 27,100, the single ward is at Rs 30,400, ICU is for Rs 53,000 and ICU with a ventilator is at Rs 72,500.

This includes room rent, intensivist visits, visits by senior consultants, nursing charges, routine medicines and supplements for COVID treatment, medical consumables and all routine pathology investigations, among others, it added.

"We are today running close to 1,000 COVID beds and have so far treated over 2,000 COVID patients. We have 1,970 healthcare workers (HCWs) taking care of these patients round the clock, we had over 427 HCWs falling sick and admitted, we had 3,220 staff quarantined, and intermittently off work over the last 2.5 months, yet we continue to serve.

"However, the accusations of profiteering are completely wrong; our COVID only facility in Saket, which was fully occupied for the month of May 2020, incurred huge losses. This, when we had cut salaries of our senior clinicians and management by 20-50 per cent," Max Healthcare Senior Director and CFO Yogesh Sareen said.

