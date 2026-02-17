Mattannur Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Mattannur Assembly constituency is one of the 140 constituencies in Kerala Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 15 of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The LDF, UDF, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

Mattannur is a key legislative assembly constituency in Kerala comes under Kannur district. In the 2021 assembly elections, the seat was won by Communist Party of India (Marxist). KK Shailaja, from Communist Party of India (Marxist) defeated Illikkal Augusthy of the Revolutionary Socialist Party by a margin of 60963 votes.

Mattannur Assembly constituency is part of the Kannur Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Indian National Congress candidate K. Sudhakaran won the Kannur parliamentary seat by defeating Mv Jayarajan of the Communist Party Of India (marxist) with a margin of 108982 votes.

Mattannur Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 188672 voters in the Mattannur constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 89502 were male in Mattannur and 99170 were female voters. There were no voters who belonged to the third gender. 5553 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Mattannur in 2021 was 636 (624 men and 12 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Mattannur constituency was 176307. Out of this, 83017 voters were male, 93290 were female and only zero belonged to a third gender. There were 1187 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Mattannur in 2015 was 1415 (990 men and 425 women).

Mattannur Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Mattannur Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Mattannur Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

Political parties haven’t yet announced their candidates.

Mattannur Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections, CPI-M candidate KK SHAILAJA won the Mattannur seat with a margin of 60963 votes (39.24%). She was polled 96129 votes with a vote share of 61.97%. She defeated RSP candidate Illikkal Augusthy, who got 35166 votes with a vote share of 22.67%. BJP candidate Biju Elakkuzhi stood third with 18223 votes (11.75%)

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly Elections, CPM candidate EP Jayarajan won the Mattannur seat with a margin of 43381 votes (29.18%). He polled 84030 votes with a vote share of 56.52%. JDU candidate KP PRASANTH got 40649 votes (27.34%) and was the runner-up. BJP candidate BIJU ELAKKUZHI stood third with 18620 votes (12.52%).

Mattannur Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: KK SHAILAJA (CPI-M)

2016: VD Satheesan (Congress)

2011: VD Satheesan (Congress)

Mattannur Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Mattannur Assembly constituency was 155134 (81.59%). In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in this Assembly constituency was 148677 (83.57%).