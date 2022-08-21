Mathura: UP govt forms panel to probe stampede-like situation in Bankey Bihari temple

Highlights Panel to probe stampede-like incident in Mathura temple on Janmashtami

Committee will also suggest how to prevent recurrence of the same

Panel will be led by former Director General of Police Sulkhan Singh

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has set up a committee to investigate the accident that took place in the Shri Banke Bihari temple, late on Friday night, in Mathura in which two people died due to suffocation. The committee will be led by former Director General of Police Sulkhan Singh. The committee will probe the circumstances under which the incident took place and also suggest how to prevent recurrence of the same.

Divisional Commissioner Aligarh, Gaurav Dayal, will be a member of the committee. The committee will complete its investigations and submit its report to the government within 15 days. Additional Chief Secretary Home Avanish Kumar Awasthi has issued an order to this effect.

Two devotees were killed and seven injured in a stampede-like situation at the famous Bankey Bihari temple during Janmashtami celebrations in the early hours of Saturday. A 55-year-old woman from Noida, Nirmala Devi, and a 65-year-old devotee from Jabalpur, Ram Prasad, died in the incident, a senior official said.

Police officials said they had checked all arrangements one hour prior to the aarti but a sudden heavy influx of pilgrims and the chaos caused after a devotee fainted at exit gate number one primarily led to the tragedy. While the unconscious devotee was rescued by police, some stumbled and fell while others stepped over them. The situation was brought under control and the injured were rushed to a hospital.

Shashank Goswami, a temple priest, said the incident took place at the time of the 'mangala aarti' around 1.45 am when the courtyard was jam-packed with devotees. Timely intervention and administration of first-aid to the injured helped save many lives.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident and directed officials to ensure that all necessary help is provided to the injured. He also directed the home department to ensure proper arrangements were made at religious places during festivals to prevent any untoward incidents.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav Saturday attacked the state government over the death of two devotees, blaming it on an "administrative failure" and a "Rs 27-crore loot" in the name of beautification.

In a statement issued from the SP headquarters on Saturday, Akhilesh Yadav alleged "the accident took place due to corruption and administrative failure and the administration was aware that there is a huge crowd on Janmashtami festival but proper arrangements were not made to control it."

"The truth is that in the name of beautification of the area around Shri Banke Bihari temple of Vrindavan, the officials sitting in the Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad had looted Rs 27 crore and the devotees did not get any facilities," he said.

