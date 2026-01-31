Manoj Tiwari, BJP MP, files complaint over fake Facebook ID, Delhi Police launch probe Delhi Police have filed an FIR based on Manoj Tiwari's complaint against unidentified suspects and launched an investigation. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the person running the harmful fake profile.

New Delhi:

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari has lodged a official complaint with Delhi Police over a fake Facebook profile in his name damaging his reputation, prompting an FIR and investigation against unidentified persons.

The complaint details

Manoj Tiwari alleged in his complaint that an unknown individual is operating a fake Facebook ID under his name as part of a conspiracy to tarnish his image. He emphasised that his genuine profile has a blue verification tick, distinguishing it from the impostor account.

"I had already complained about this to the New Delhi district on January 22 (Thursday). Surprisingly, neither the fake ID's operator has been traced nor arrested yet," Tiwari stated, demanding swift action and strict punishment.

Police response

Acting on Tiwari's report, Delhi Police registered an FIR against unknown accused and initiated a probe. Authorities are now working to identify and apprehend the perpetrator behind the malicious fake profile.

Ex-house help caught stealing over Rs 5 lakh from Manoj Tiwari's Mumbai flat

Mumbai Police have earlier in the month arrested Surendra Kumar Deenanath Sharma, a former domestic help of BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, for allegedly burglarising the politician's Andheri flat in Mumbai's western suburbs and making off with Rs 5.4 lakh in cash. Surendra Kumar Deenanath Sharma had been fired from his job two years ago. Last week, he was caught using duplicate keys to unlawfully enter Tiwari's Andheri residence, triggering a chain of events that exposed repeated thefts.

Sequence of thefts

According to the FIR filed by Tiwari's manager, Pramod Jogendra Pandey, Rs 4.4 lakh vanished from a room in June last year. In response, CCTV cameras were installed in December. Pandey alleged that last week, while he was out, his phone received an intruder alert. Footage showed Sharma entering with duplicate keys, rummaging through a cupboard, and stealing Rs 1 lakh in cash.

Arrest and confession

The manager promptly informed the building's security guard, who apprehended Sharma on the spot with the stolen Rs 1 lakh. Confronted with the CCTV evidence, the accused confessed to both the recent theft and the earlier June incident. He was then handed over to Mumbai Police. Police confirmed the arrest and are probing further to uncover any additional thefts or accomplices. The case underscores vulnerabilities in high-profile residences despite security upgrades.