Mann ki Baat: Sanskrit helps nurture knowledge, strengthens national unity, says PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Sanskrit helps nurture knowledge, strengthens national unity: PM Modi.

Urging the citizens to cherish and preserve Sanskrit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the language helps nurture knowledge and strengthens national unity.

Addressing the 80th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat', PM Modi said, "Through its thoughts and medium of literary texts, Sanskrit helps nurture knowledge and also national unity, strengthens it. Sanskrit literature comprises the divine philosophy of humanity and knowledge which can captivate anyone's attention."

He said the efforts made in recent times have brought a new awareness about Sanskrit.

"It is our collective duty to cherish our heritage, preserve it, pass it on to the new generation.... and future generations also have a right to it. Now is the time to increase everyone's efforts for these works as well. Friends, if you know of any such person engaged in this kind of effort if you have any such information, then please share the information related to them on social media with #CelebratingSanskrit," PM Modi urged.

He said that he got to know about many people who are engaged in the 'inspirational' work of teaching Sanskrit in foreign lands. He mentioned an Irish national Rutger Kortenhorst who is a Sanskrit scholar and teaches Sanskrit to the children in Ireland.

"Sanskrit language also plays an important role in the strengthening of cultural relations between India and Ireland and between India and Thailand here in the east. Dr Chirapat Prapandavidya and Dr Kusuma Rakshamani, both of them are playing a very important role in the promotion of the Sanskrit language in Thailand. They have also carried out comparative studies in the literature of Thai and Sanskrit languages. Another such professor is Shriman Boris Zakharin, who teaches Sanskrit at Moscow State University in Russia. He has published many research papers and books. He has also translated many books from Sanskrit to Russian," stated Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Modi mentioned about Sydney Sanskrit School in Australia, where the Sanskrit language is taught to the students. For children, these schools also organise programs like Sanskrit Grammar Camp, Sanskrit Plays and Sanskrit Day.

PM Modi hails Bihar's 'Krishi Kendra':

PM Narendra Modi also hailed the efforts of a Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Bihar and Kanjirangal Panchayat in Tamil Nadu for their initiative towards village waste management and self-reliance.

PM said, "Friends, before me is an example that has come from Madhubani in Bihar. Dr Rajendra Prasad Agricultural University in Madhubani and the local Krishi Vigyan Kendra have jointly made a worthy effort. Not only farmers are accruing benefit from this scheme but it has also imparted renewed vigour to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The name of this initiative of the university is - 'Sukhet Model' The purpose of the Sukhet model is to reduce pollution in the villages."

Describing the 'Sukhet Model', Prime Minister Modi said dung and other household waste is collected from the farmers of the village and in return the villagers are given money for cooking gas cylinders. Further, disposed garbage collected from the village is used in making vermicompost.

"Therefore, there are four benefits of the Sukhet model that are directly visible. One, the village is freed from pollution; the second is that the village is freed from filth, the third is that the money for the LPG cylinder goes to the villagers and the fourth is that the farmers of the village get bio- fertilizer. You must give it a thought as to how such efforts can increase the power of our villages. This is the basis of self-reliance," explained PM Modi.

"I appeal that every panchayat of the country should also think of doing something like this in their respective villages. And friends, when we set out with a goal, it is certain that we achieve the results," he urged.

Prime Minister Modi further mentioned Kanjirangal Panchayat of Sivaganga district in Tamil Nadu. He said that the Gram Panchayat along with the local people has started an indigenous project to generate electricity from waste in their village. The garbage is collected from the entire village to generate electricity and the residual products are also sold as pesticides.

"The capacity of this village power plant is to dispose of two tonnes of waste per day. The electricity generated from this power plant is utilized for streetlights and other needs of the village. The money saved by the Panchayat through this scheme is being used for other developmental works. A small panchayat in Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu inspires all of us countrymen to do something," Prime Minister stated.

"Emphasis on importance of skill development":

Emphasising the importance of skills, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of Vishwakarma Puja, on Sunday said that Lord Vishwakarma is a symbol of creative power which leads to development and innovation in the world.

PM Modi said that the country's sages and seers have emphasised on skill for thousands of years and have interlinked skill, talent, ability with faith, thereby making it a part of the philosophy of our lives. He said, "My dear countrymen, in the next few days 'Vishwakarma Jayanti' will also be celebrated. Here, Bhagwan Vishwakarma is considered as a symbol of the creative power behind the genesis of the world. Whoever through their skill builds an object...innovates...whether it is sewing-embroidery, software or satellite, all this is a manifestation of Bhagwan Vishwakarma. Even though skill is being recognized in a new way in the world today, our sages and seers have emphasized on skill and scale for thousands of years. They have interlinked skill, talent, ability with faith, thereby making it a part of the philosophy of our lives."

He said, "Our Vedas have also dedicated many sooktas to Bhagwan Vishwakarma. Whichever great creations are there, whatever new and big works have been done, our scriptures ascribe them to Bhagwan Vishwakarma. It is in a way a symbol of the thought that whatever development and innovation is happening in the world happens only through skills. This is the very sentiment behind the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Vishwakarma and his worship. And this has been quoted in our scriptures."

Stating that life without skilled people is immeasurable, PM Modi said that individuals known for their skills including an ironsmith, a potter, a carpenter, an electrician, a house painter, a sanitation worker, or someone who repairs mobiles, laptops, all of them are an incarnation of Lord Vishwakarma.

"The one who takes all efforts in the process of creating and building is a Vishwakarma. In the view of our scriptures, all the skilled, talented people around us engaged in the process of creation and building are the legacy of Bhagwan Vishwakarma. Our lives without such individuals would be unfathomable. Think about it, if there is some problem with electricity in your house and you cannot find an electrician, how will it be? You will have to face a big hurdle! Our life goes on because of many such skilled people. Look around yourself; be it an ironsmith, a potter, a carpenter, an electrician, a house painter, a sanitation worker, or someone who repairs mobiles, laptops. All of them are known only because of their skill. In modern form, all of them are also Vishwakarma," he added.

"But friends, there is another aspect to it and it also sometimes causes concern. The situation in our country where culture, tradition, thinking, skill, manpower have been interlinked with Bhagwan Vishwakarma and how it has changed.... once upon a time, Kaushalya, our innate skills had a huge impact on our family life, social life and life of the nation. But during the long period of slavery and subjugation, the feeling that gave such respect to skill gradually faded into oblivion. The thinking became such that skill-based tasks were considered inferior. And now see, today, the whole world is emphasizing the most on the skill," said the Prime Minister.

Stating that there is no dearth of opportunities for skilled people in the world today, PM Modi said that skills are forging multiple paths of progress. He further said that the spirit behind Vishwakarma Puja is understanding the importance of skills and respecting those with a skill-set.

"The worship of Bhagwan Vishwakarma is also not to be completed only with formalities. We have to respect the talent, we have to work hard to be skilled. We should be proud to be skilled. When we do something new, innovate something, create something that will benefit society, make people's life easier, then our Vishwakarma Puja will be meaningful. There is no dearth of opportunities for skilled people in the world today. Skills are forging multiple paths of progress. Come, this time let us take a pledge to follow the message of Bhagwan Vishwakarma along with faith in his worship. The spirit of our worship should be such that we understand the importance of skill, and also give full respect to skilled people, no matter what work they do," added the Prime Minister.

PM Modi lauds Indore for contribution towards 'Swachh Bharat':

Lauding the ongoing Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in the country, PM Narendra Modi, in his 80th edition of 'Mann ki Baat' radio programme lauded Indore city's progress and talked about the city's decision to maintain a 'Water Plus City'.

PM Modi said, "I also feel that we should not let the cleanliness campaign diminish even at the slightest amid COVID. The examples of how efforts by everyone for nation-building, in turn, lead to progress for all of us, also inspire us and infuse us with a new energy to do something, impart new confidence, give a meaning to our resolve."

"We know very well that whenever the topic Swachh Bharat Abhiyan comes up, the name of Indore also arises because Indore has created a special identity of its own in relation to cleanliness and the people of Indore are also entitled to felicitations. Our Indore has remained at number one in 'Swachh Bharat Ranking' for many years. Now the people of Indore do not want to sit satisfied with this ranking of Swachh Bharat, they want to move forward, want to do something new. And now they have decided to maintain a 'Water Plus City' and are striving for it with all their might," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister said that 'Water Plus City' means a city where no sewage is dumped into any public water source without treatment."The citizens here themselves have come forward and connected their drains with the sewer line. A cleanliness campaign has also been started and due to this the polluted water draining in the Saraswati and Kanh rivers has also reduced considerably and an improvement is visible," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister said, "Today, when our country is celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, we have to remember that we should never let the resolve of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan diminish. The greater the number of cities which are 'Water Plus City' in our country, cleanliness will increase further, our rivers will also become clean and we will be fulfilling values associated with humane responsibility of conserving water."

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

(With inputs from ANI)

Latest India News