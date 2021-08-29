Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi to address nation on 80th edition of Mann Ki Baat at 11 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday. This is the 80th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat, a monthly radio programme and will be streamed at 11 am. The programme is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

Mann Ki Baat's 80th edition will broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on the AIR News website newsonair.com and newsonair Mobile App. It will also be streamed live on the YouTube channels of AIR, DD News, and the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

On the 79th edition of Mann Ki Baat, the PM had asked Indians to read thrilling stories related to Kargil and salute the heroes.

Citing a recent study by MyGov, PM Modi said that 75 per cent of those who send their messages and suggestions to Mann Ki Baat are below 35 years of age. “This means that Mann Ki Baat is the view of the youth of India. Mann Ki Baat is a medium where there is positivity and sensitivity,” he added.

The Prime Minister further appealed to people to use Khadi and handloom products in his monthly radio programme.

In his 78th edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme, the PM had urged the people to shun COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and ensure jabs to them and their family members to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

