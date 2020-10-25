Ensure safety during festive shopping, go for local products: Key points from PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, urged people to prioritise local products as they indulge in shopping during festivals. At the same time, Modi urged countrymen to also ensure their safety amid the coronavirus pandemic. Beginning his address, the prime minister greeted people on the occasion of Dussehra. He also recalled the "fair-like" atmosphere during Durga Puja and Dussehra festivities that gather huge crowds every year.

PM MODI'S MANN KI BAAT ADDRESS: KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Dussehra is also a festival of victory of patience over crises. Today, all of you are living with great restraint, celebrating festivals with modesty. Therefore, in the COVID-19 battle, we are fighting, victory is certain.

This time, amid the enthusiasm of festival, when you go shopping make sure to remember your resolve of 'vocal for local.' When purchasing goods from market give priority to local products.

Previously, a large number of people used to gather in Durga Pandal. It was a fair-like atmosphere during Durga Pooja & Dussehra, but this time it didn't happen. Many more festivals are to be observed, we've to work with restraint during this Coronavirus crisis.

During festivals, do remember lockdown times when we got to know those close associates of society without whom our lives would have been very difficult. Sanitisation workers, housekeepers and guards were with us in difficult times, now in festivals, we've to take them along.

We must also remember our brave soldiers, who are guarding our borders even in these festival times. We must celebrate only after remembering them. We must light a lamp for these brave sons & daughters of Mother India. The entire nation is with them.

Nowadays, our traditional sport Mallakhamb is also gaining popularity in many countries. In US, when Chinmay & Pragya Patankar started teaching Mallakhamb at home, then they also had no idea it will gain so much success. Today, there are many Mallakhamb training centres in US.

We will mark the Jayanti of Sardar Patel on 31st October. One aspect about Sardar Patel that is not as widely known- he had a great sense of humour, even in the middle of tough circumstances. This is a learning for all of us- we must always keep our sense of humour alive. Sardar Patel's sense of humour was noted by Bapu too.

On 31st October, we lost former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. I respectfully offer tributes to her.

On 31 October, we will also celebrate Valmiki Jayanti. I pay my obeisance to Maharishi Valmiki. Maharishi Valmiki’s lofty ideals continue to inspire millions, he is a beacon of great hope for millions of the impoverished and Dalits.

Almost 90% of the demand for pencil slate in the country is met by Kashmir valley, and Pulwama has a big share in that. At one time, we used to import the wood for pencils, but now Pulwama is making the nation self-reliant in this field.