  Mann Ki Baat 100th episode LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi's radio programme to create history today
Mann Ki Baat 100th episode LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi's radio programme to create history today

Mann Ki Baat 100th episode: Apart from 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, Mann Ki Baat is broadcast in 11 foreign languages including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari and Swahili.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: April 30, 2023 8:38 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Mann Ki Baat 100th episode LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi's radio programme to create history today.

Mann Ki Baat 100th epiosde LIVE UPDATES: The 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat' will be broadcast today (April 30) with lakhs of people expected to listen to the popular programme in different parts of the world. It will be a historic moment with the 100th episode also to be broadcast live in the United Nations headquarters in New York. The programme, which started on Oct 3, 2014, has become a key pillar of the govt's citizen-outreach programme addressing multiple social groups such as women, youth, farmers and has spurred community action. Apart from 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, Mann Ki Baat is broadcast in 11 foreign languages including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari and Swahili. Mann Ki Baat is being broadcast by more than 500 broadcast centres of All India Radio. Studies have shown that over 100 crore people have connected to Mann Ki Baat at least once, it speaks directly to people, celebrates grassroots-level changemakers and achievements of people and has influenced people towards positive actions. The BJP has planned massive outreach to make 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat a memorable occasion. Mann Ki Baat is broadcast on last Sunday of every month.

  • Apr 30, 2023 8:38 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    PM Modi made radio a tool of transformation: Anurag Thakur

  • Apr 30, 2023 8:36 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    PM Modi’s 'Mann Ki Baat’ to be broadcast live in United Nations headquarters

    India's Permanent Mission at the United Nations said the 300th episode of Mann Ki Baat will go live in Trusteeship Council Chamber at the UN headquarters. "Get ready for a historic moment as the 100th episode of PM Modi's "Mann Ki Baat"[?] is set to go live on April 30th in Trusteeship Council Chamber at @UN HQ! #MannKiBaat has become a monthly national tradition, inspiring millions to participate in 's developmental journey," India's Permanent Mission at the United Nations said in a tweet.

    READ: PM Modi’s 'Mann Ki Baat’ 100th episode to be broadcast live in United Nations headquarters today

     

  • Apr 30, 2023 8:04 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Know impact of Mann ki baat |

  • Apr 30, 2023 7:49 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    VIDEO: Behind the scenes of Mann ki baat

  • Apr 30, 2023 7:48 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    What VP Jagdeep Dhankhar says on Mann Ki Baat?

    Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday released Coffee Table Book 'My Dear Fellow Citizens...'. The book, brought out by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, presents glimpses of over 100 inspiring stories, mentioned by PM Modi in the radio programme. He also released a book "Collective Spirit, Concrete Action", authored by Shashi Shekhar Vempati, former CEO, Prasar Bharati, which describes the impact of the programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on the nation.

    Dhankhar, who was speaking at the national conclave 'Mann Ki Baat @ 100' in New Delhi, said the programme reached every nook and corner of the country and is unparalleled in reach and popularity. He also credited the program for giving recognition and brand value to local art and artisans, and for generating a market space for them.

    The Vice President said that as 'Mann Ki Baat' completes its 100th episode, it will be the foundation to 'India @ 100'. He said that India will be at the top of the world when it will celebrate centenary of Indpendence in 2047.

    Dhankhar said Mann Ki Baat gave a huge impetus to flagship initiatives of the government such as Swachh Bharat, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, and turned them into mass movements. He added that the PM's addresses on the show were a 'beacon of positivity' to the nation during the COVID pandemic.

    Noting that the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat will be a historic milestone, Dhankhar lauded the programme for serving as an effective platform to popularise and bring to the mainstream the culture and festivals of the northeast and other states.

  • Apr 30, 2023 7:41 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Mann Ki Baat is unique experiment that strengthened foundation of democracy in India: Amit Shah

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who attended the valedictory session of National Conclave on Mann Ki Baat @100 on Wednesday, said that Mann Ki Baat is a unique experiment that has strengthened the foundation of democracy in the country. The event, which was also attended by Union Minister for Railways Ashwani Vaishnav and Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur marked the release of a stamp and coin commemorating 100 episodes of Mann Ki Baat. Shah said that people had almost forgotten All India Radio due to changing times and different mediums of communication, but Prime Minister connected the young generation through Mann Ki Baat and gave a new lease of life to All India Radio. He said that PM Modi took All India Radio to every home and village of the country.He said the programme has provided a platform for the expression of the country's positive energy and creative power. He said PM Modi has brought the mantra of democracy to the grassroots through 99 episodes of Mann Ki Baat.

     

  • Apr 30, 2023 7:31 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    So far, how many people have connected to Mann ki baat?

    Studies have shown that over 100 crore people have connected to Mann Ki Baat at least once, it speaks directly to people, celebrates grassroots-level changemakers and achievements of people and has influenced people towards positive actions. The BJP has planned massive outreach to make the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat a memorable occasion. 

  • Apr 30, 2023 7:30 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Mann Ki Baat is broadcast in how many languages?

    Apart from 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, Mann Ki Baat is broadcast in 11 foreign languages including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari and Swahili. Mann Ki Baat is being broadcast by more than 500 broadcast centres of All India Radio.

  • Apr 30, 2023 7:30 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    What BJP has planned for this big day?

    Sources said the party is planning to organise facilities in every assembly constituency of the country for people to listen to the programme. The programme will be telecast live by Doordarshan in Raj Bhavans across the country.  The Raj Bhavan in Mumbai will host citizens from Maharashtra who have been mentioned by the Prime Minister in previous editions of Mann Ki Baat along with other eminent personalities from the state.

  • Apr 30, 2023 7:26 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    When did 'Mann Ki Baat' commenced in India?

    The programme, which started on October 3, 2014, has become a key pillar of the government's citizen-outreach programme addressing multiple social groups such as women, youth, farmers and has spurred community action.

     

  • Apr 30, 2023 7:22 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Mann Ki Baat 100th episode will be telecast today at 11:00 am

    The 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat' will be broadcast today (April 30) with lakhs of people expected to listen to the popular programme in different parts of the world. It will be a historic moment with the 100th episode also to be broadcast live in the United Nations headquarters in New York.

     

