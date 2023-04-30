Mann Ki Baat 100th episode LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi's radio programme to create history today

Mann Ki Baat 100th epiosde LIVE UPDATES: The 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat' will be broadcast today (April 30) with lakhs of people expected to listen to the popular programme in different parts of the world. It will be a historic moment with the 100th episode also to be broadcast live in the United Nations headquarters in New York. The programme, which started on Oct 3, 2014, has become a key pillar of the govt's citizen-outreach programme addressing multiple social groups such as women, youth, farmers and has spurred community action. Apart from 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, Mann Ki Baat is broadcast in 11 foreign languages including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari and Swahili. Mann Ki Baat is being broadcast by more than 500 broadcast centres of All India Radio. Studies have shown that over 100 crore people have connected to Mann Ki Baat at least once, it speaks directly to people, celebrates grassroots-level changemakers and achievements of people and has influenced people towards positive actions. The BJP has planned massive outreach to make 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat a memorable occasion. Mann Ki Baat is broadcast on last Sunday of every month.