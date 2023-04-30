Mann Ki Baat 100th episode LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi's radio programme to create history today

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday released Coffee Table Book 'My Dear Fellow Citizens...'. The book, brought out by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, presents glimpses of over 100 inspiring stories, mentioned by PM Modi in the radio programme. He also released a book "Collective Spirit, Concrete Action", authored by Shashi Shekhar Vempati, former CEO, Prasar Bharati, which describes the impact of the programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on the nation.

Dhankhar, who was speaking at the national conclave 'Mann Ki Baat @ 100' in New Delhi, said the programme reached every nook and corner of the country and is unparalleled in reach and popularity. He also credited the program for giving recognition and brand value to local art and artisans, and for generating a market space for them.

The Vice President said that as 'Mann Ki Baat' completes its 100th episode, it will be the foundation to 'India @ 100'. He said that India will be at the top of the world when it will celebrate centenary of Indpendence in 2047.

Dhankhar said Mann Ki Baat gave a huge impetus to flagship initiatives of the government such as Swachh Bharat, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, and turned them into mass movements. He added that the PM's addresses on the show were a 'beacon of positivity' to the nation during the COVID pandemic.

Noting that the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat will be a historic milestone, Dhankhar lauded the programme for serving as an effective platform to popularise and bring to the mainstream the culture and festivals of the northeast and other states.