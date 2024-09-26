Manmohan Singh turns 92: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Kharge extend birthday wishes to former Prime Minister

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

Former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Dr Manmohan Singh turned 92 on Thursday, September 26. The former Prime Minister was born on September 26, 1932, in Gah, West Punjab (present-day Pakistan). On his 92nd birthday, several political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge extended their wishes to Dr Singh.

PM Modi extends wishes

Prime Minister Modi extended his birthday wishes to Dr Singh and prayed for his healthy life. "Birthday greetings to former PM Dr Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray that he is blessed with a long and healthy life." PM Modi posted on X.

Rahul Gandhi wishes Manmohan Singh

Meanwhile, LoP Rahul Gandhi hailed Singh's humility, wisdom and selfless service in shaping the country's future. "Happy Birthday to Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Your humility, wisdom, and selfless service in shaping our country’s future continue to inspire me and millions of Indians. Wishing you good health and happiness always!" read his post on X.

Malliarjun Kharge's post for Manmohan Singh

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also greeted Singh on his birthday and said he stands as a "rare embodiment of simplicity, dignity and ingenuity in the realm of politics". "On the occasion of his birthday, I extend my warmest wishes to Former Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh ji," Kharge said. "He stands as a rare embodiment of simplicity, dignity and ingenuity in the realm of politics. A visionary statesman, whose actions spoke louder than words, we remain deeply grateful for his tremendous and invaluable contributions to the nation. Wishing him good health, happiness and a long life ahead," the Congress chief said.

Here's what Congress party said?

Meanwhile, the Congress party stated that renowned economist and former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh's entire life has been dedicated to the country. "He has made many public welfare policies keeping in mind the interest, progress and welfare of all sections of the country. On behalf of the Congress family, birthday wishes and best wishes to Dr Manmohan Singh, who was the architect of economic prosperity in India. We pray to God for your healthy and long life," the party wrote on X.

Manmohan Singh turns 92

Manmohan Singh studied at Punjab University, Cambridge, and Oxford. Dr Singh, who was the Prime Minister for two consecutive terms (from 2004-2014) has turned 92 today. He is a renowned economist, credited for introducing sweeping reforms in the 1990s. In 1991, as India faced a severe economic crisis and the newly elected Prime Minister, PV Narasimha Rao, inducted the apolitical Singh into his cabinet as finance minister. Over the next few years, despite strong opposition, he carried out several structural reforms that liberalised India's economy. Singh is also credited as a key architect of the economic reforms effected by the government that broke the stranglehold of socialist-era policies. Currently, Dr Singh is a member of the Rajya Sabha.

