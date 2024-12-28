Saturday, December 28, 2024
     
Manmohan Singh's mortal remains consigned to flames with full state honours as India bids adieu to ex-PM

Manmohan Singh cremated: The mortal remains were kept there for about an hour, with several top leaders, including President Murmu, PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, paying their last respects, among others.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Published : Dec 28, 2024 12:04 IST, Updated : Dec 28, 2024 13:13 IST
Manmohan Singh
Image Source : PTI Manmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh, the former Prime Minister, was on Saturday cremated with full state honours at Nigambodh Ghat in presence of President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi among other dignitories. The mortal remains of former prime minister Manmohan Singh was brought to Delhi's Nighambodh Ghat crematorium for last rites on Saturday at around 11.30 pm. Earlier, the final journey of Singh began from the AICC headquarters on Saturday morning after Congress leaders paid homage to their departed leader.

The flower-bedecked vehicle carrying the mortal remains of Singh left the Congress headquarters in a procession amid chants of "Manmohan Singh amar rahe". A large number of Congress workers and leaders along with hundreds of Singh's well-wishers walked along as "Jab tak suraj chand rahega, tab tak tera naam rahega" slogans rent the air.

Former Congress chief and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also accompanied the procession alongside Singh's relatives. Singh's mortal remains were taken to the AICC headquarters from his residence on 3, Motilal Nehru Road a little before 9 AM. Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur and one of their daughters also laid a wreath on his body and paid their last respects.

Singh passed away on Thursday night at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences due to age-related medical complications. He was 92. Considered the architect of India's economic reforms, Singh served as the prime minister for 10 years between 2004 and 2014. A seven-day national mourning is being observed throughout the country as a mark of respect to the former prime minister during which the national flag will be flown at half-mast across the nation, the Union Home Ministry has announced.India Tv - Former prime minister Manmohan Singhs wife Gursharan Kaur and daughters Daman Singh, Upinder Singh and Amrit Singh during a ceremony to pay last respects to him

Image Source : APFormer prime minister Manmohan Singhs wife Gursharan Kaur and daughters Daman Singh, Upinder Singh and Amrit Singh during a ceremony to pay last respects to him

