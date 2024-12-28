Manmohan Singh's mortal remains consigned to flames with full state honours as India bids adieu to ex-PM

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Manmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh, the former Prime Minister, was on Saturday cremated with full state honours at Nigambodh Ghat in presence of President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi among other dignitories. The mortal remains of former prime minister Manmohan Singh was brought to Delhi's Nighambodh Ghat crematorium for last rites on Saturday at around 11.30 pm. Earlier, the final journey of Singh began from the AICC headquarters on Saturday morning after Congress leaders paid homage to their departed leader.

The flower-bedecked vehicle carrying the mortal remains of Singh left the Congress headquarters in a procession amid chants of "Manmohan Singh amar rahe". A large number of Congress workers and leaders along with hundreds of Singh's well-wishers walked along as "Jab tak suraj chand rahega, tab tak tera naam rahega" slogans rent the air.

Former Congress chief and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also accompanied the procession alongside Singh's relatives. Singh's mortal remains were taken to the AICC headquarters from his residence on 3, Motilal Nehru Road a little before 9 AM. Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur and one of their daughters also laid a wreath on his body and paid their last respects.