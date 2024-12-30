Manmohan Singh memorial: Here is the list of probable sites amid political slugfest

Follow us on Image Source : X Late former prime minister Manmohan Singh

The political slugfest began after mismanagement allegations made by Congress during the last rites of former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh at the Nigambodh Ghat, New Delhi, has continued amid suspense over a site for a proposed memorial to honour the country's top economic reformer. The government accepted Congress' demand to build a memorial for the former prime minister with no official statement on the specific site.

THESE are probable sites for Manmohan Singh memorial

However, the media reports stated that the area near Kisan Ghat, the memorial of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, and Rashtriya Smriti Sthal - a designated spot for the last rites of presidents, vice-presidents and prime ministers could be allocated for building a memorial to display the legacy of Singh. Both locations are close to the Yamuna. Apart from this, there is also a buzz that the memorial of Singh might be built near Sanjay Gandhi's Samadhi Sthal or former PM Narasimha Rao's Samadhi Ekta Sthal. The government may take the final call in the next few days. The report suggested that Singh's family had been informed about the government's decision.

What is the norm for building a memorial for dignity?

As per the procedure, usually, space for a memorial is allotted to a society or trust for the maintenance and development of the designated site. The memorial is constructed under supervision of the trust.

BJP attacks Congress

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said it was "very unfortunate" that they felt it necessary to promote their "political agenda" at a time when the entire country is mourning the sad demise of the former prime minister.

Pradhan said that soon after Singh's demise, the Union Cabinet decided to allocate a place for his last rites and a memorial to honour him, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed the former prime minister's family and Congress president Kharge about it.

"The Congress should refrain from this shameful politics in this hour of grief and respect the memories of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh," Pradhan said.

"Cheap politics" over the former prime minister's cremation: Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda said the Centre allocated space for Manmohan Singh's memorial and informed his family about it, as he accused the Congress of indulging in "cheap politics" over the former prime minister's cremation.

Centre insulted Singh: Congress

The BJP chief's reaction came after the Congress accused the Centre of insulting Singh, the country's first Sikh prime minister, by performing his last rites at Nigambodh Ghat instead of a designated spot that could be turned into his memorial.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said the BJP-led Centre had "totally insulted" Singh, a great son of Mother India and the first prime minister from the Sikh community, by performing his last rites at Nigambodh Ghat.

Manmohan Singh (92) passed away on the night of December 26.

(With agencies inputs)