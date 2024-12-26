Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister, admitted to emergency department of AIIMS: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh has been admitted to the emergency department of AIIMS Delhi, news agency PTI reported citing sources. The 92-year-old leader, who has faced health issues in the past, was taken to the hospital for urgent medical attention. The reason for his hospitalisation was not immediately known, they added. Further details into his heath are awaited.

On September 26, 2024, Dr Singh had turned 92 years old. Born in 1932 in a region now part of Pakistan, Singh is credited as being the key architect of the economic reforms effected by the Rao-led government that broke the stranglehold of socialist-era policies.

Dr Singh retired from the Rajya Sabha in April this year, marking the conclusion of a distinguished parliamentary career. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had lauded Singh's contributions and outlined his key role in shaping modern India's economic landscape. As the finance minister in the PV Narasimha Rao-led government from 1991-1996, Singh spearheaded transformative economic reforms, steering India away from socialist-era policies toward a liberalized economy.

A member of the Rajya Sabha since 1991, Dr Singh served as Leader of the Opposition from 1998 to 2004 before taking office as Prime Minister. He was sworn in on May 22, 2004, following the general elections, and began his second term on the same date in 2009.