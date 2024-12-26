Manmohan Singh dies: PM Modi condoles ex-PM's demise, terms him 'one of the most distinguished leaders'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with former PM Manmohan Singh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on the demise of former PM Manmohan Singh, terming him as one of the most distinguished leaders of the country. "India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years. His interventions in Parliament were also insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people’s lives," PM Modi posted on X.

"Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji and I interacted regularly when he was PM and I was the CM of Gujarat. We would have extensive deliberations on various subjects relating to governance. His wisdom and humility were always visible. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the family of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji, his friends and countless admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi added.

JP Nadda's reaction

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda also expressed condolences over the demise of former PM Singh calling it a loss for the nation. Nadda said that Singh's legacy will continue to continue to inspire generations in their pursuit of nation-building. "The passing of Former Prime Minister and Economist Shri Manmohan Singh ji is an immense loss for the nation. A visionary statesman and a stalwart of Indian politics, throughout his remarkable career in public service, he consistently voiced for the welfare of the downtrodden. His leadership earned admiration and respect across party lines. Shri Manmohan Singh Ji's legacy will continue to inspire generations in their pursuit of nation-building. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and admirers. Om Shanti," JP Nadda.

Manmohan Singh dies

Manmohan Singh died as the Congress party concluded its Congress Working Committee meeting at Belagavi in Karnataka, where all top party leaders were present. Singh, who was finance minister under the then prime minister PV Narasimha Rao, was the architect and the brainchild of economic reforms in 1991 that pulled India from the brink of bankruptcy and ushered in an era of economic liberalisation that is widely believed to have changed the course of India's economic trajectory.

