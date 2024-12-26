Manmohan Singh dies: President, VP, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, leaders across party lines mourn demise of ex-PM

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh dies: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS Delhi on Thursday evening (December 26). He breathed his last at 9:51 pm at the age of 92. Singh was brought to the emergency department this evening in a critical condition after a "sudden loss of consciousness". Leaders from across party lines mourn the demise of the former Prime Minister of India, who was known as a key architect of the country's economic reforms.

Singh, who was prime minister for two terms in the Congress-led UPA government from 2004 to 2014, had been in poor health for the last few months.

President, Vice Presiden, PM express grief

President Droupadi Murmu condoled the death of former prime minister stating that he made critical contributions to reforming Indian economy. "Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh Ji was one of those rare politicians who also straddled the worlds of academia and administration with equal ease. In his various roles in public offices, he made critical contributions to reforming Indian economy. He will always be remembered for his service to the nation, his unblemished political life and his utmost humility. His passing is a great loss to all of us. I pay my respectful homage to one of the greatest sons of Bharat and convey my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers," said in an X post.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said, "Deeply pained to learn about the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji, former Prime Minister and a distinguished economist who transformed India's economic landscape. A Padma Vibhushan awardee and architect of India's economic liberalisation in 1991, he boldly steered our nation through a critical transition, opening new pathways for growth and prosperity."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an X post said, "India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years. His interventions in Parliament were also insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people’s lives."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge mourned the demise of the former PM and said that India has lost a visionary statesman, a leader of unimpeachable integrity, and an economist of unparalleled stature. "Undoubtedly, history shall judge you kindly, Dr. Manmohan Singh ji! With the passing of the Former Prime Minister, India has lost a visionary statesman, a leader of unimpeachable integrity, and an economist of unparalleled stature. His policy of Economic Liberalisation and Rights-based welfare paradigm profoundly transformed the lives of crores of Indians, virtually creating a Middle Class in India and lifting crores out of poverty," he said.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said, "Manmohan Singh Ji led India with immense wisdom and integrity. His humility and deep understanding of economics inspired the nation. My heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Kaur and the family. I have lost a mentor and guide. Millions of us who admired him will remember him with the utmost pride."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweets, "The news of the demise of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh is extremely sad. From being the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India to the Finance Minister of the country and as the Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh played an important role in the governance of the country. I express my condolences to his family and supporters in this hour of grief. May Waheguru grant peace to his soul and give strength to his family to bear this grief."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed condolences and said, "Deeply saddened by the demise of India’s former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh ji. He played a key role in rebuilding India’s economy during difficult times. He was widely respected for his service and intellect. His contribution to India’s progress will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers."

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in an X post said, "Few people in politics inspire the kind of respect that Sardar Manmohan Singh ji did. His honesty will always be an inspiration for us and he will forever stand tall among those who truly love this country as someone who remained steadfast in his commitment to serve the nation despite being subjected to unfair and deeply personal attacks by his opponents. He was genuinely egalitarian, wise, strong-willed and courageous until the end. A uniquely dignified gentleman in the rough world of politics."

'Immense loss for the nation'

BJP national president and Union Health Minister JP Nadda tweet, "The passing of Former Prime Minister and Economist Shri Manmohan Singh ji is an immense loss for the nation. A visionary statesman and a stalwart of Indian politics, throughout his remarkable career in public service, he consistently voiced for the welfare of the downtrodden."

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said, "It's very tragic. He was a great prime minister who served the nation. we are cancelling all our programmes and rushing back to Delhi."

Leaders across party line expresses grief

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah said, "Very sorry to hear about the demise of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh. I had many occasions to interact & learn from him. He was truly an intellectual giant, an accomplished economist but above all he was a thorough gentleman, a giant among pygmies. India has lost a great son with his passing. Rest in peace sir & thank you for everything."

Other prominent personalities condoles demise

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma said, "With the death of Dr. Manmohan Singh, Mother India has lost one more son. He was the epitome of simple living and high thinking in politics. If Dr. Saheb had not done economic reforms, the country's economy would never have gained momentum. The loss caused by the death of Dr. Manmohan Singh is difficult to compensate."