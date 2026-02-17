Manjeshwar Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Manjeshwar Assembly constituency is one of the 140 constituencies in Kerala Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 1 of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The LDF, UDF, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

Manjeshwar is a key legislative assembly constituency in Kerala comes under Kasaragod district. In the 2021 assembly elections, the seat was won by Indian Union Muslim League. AKM Ashraf, from Indian Union Muslim League defeated K. Surendran of the Bharatiya Janata Party by a margin of 745 votes.

Manjeshwar Assembly constituency is part of the Kasaragod Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Indian National Congress candidate Rajmohan Unnithan won the Kasaragod parliamentary seat by defeating Mv Balakrishnan of the Communist Party Of India (marxist) with a margin of 100649 votes.

Manjeshwar Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 221038 voters in the Manjeshwar constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 110378 were male in Manjeshwar and 110660 were female voters. There were no voters who belonged to the third gender. 2473 postal votes were cast in this constituency. The number of service voters in Manjeshwar in 2021 was 29 (27 men and 2 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in Manjeshwar constituency was 208084. Out of this, 103346 were male and 104738 were female voters. There were no voters who belonged to the third gender. 303 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Manjeshwar in 2016 was 20 (13 men and 7 women).

Manjeshwar Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections, IUML candidate AKM Ashraf won the Manjeshwar seat with a margin of 745 votes (0.43%). He was polled 65758 votes with a vote share of 38.14%. He defeated BJP candidate K Surendran, who got 65013 votes with a vote share of 37.7%. CPI-M candidate V V Rameshan stood third with 40639 votes (23.57%)

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly Elections, IUML candidate PB ABDUL RAZAK won the Manjeshwar seat with a margin of 89 votes (0.06%). He polled 56870 votes with a vote share of 35.79%. BJP candidate K SURENDRAN got 56781 votes (35.74%) and was the runner-up. CPM candidate CH KUNHAMBU stood third with 42565 votes (26.79%).

Manjeshwar Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2016: PB Abdul Razak (IUML)

2011: PB Abdul Razak (MUL)

2006: CH Kunhambu CPI(M)

2001: Cherkalam Abdullah (MUL)

1996: Cherkalam Abdullah (MUL)

1991: Cherkalam Abdullah (MUL)

1987: Cherkalam Abdullah (MUL)

1982: A Subba Rao (CPI)

1980: Dr A Subba Rao (CPI)

1977: M Ramappa (CPI)

1970: M Ramappa (CPI)

Manjeshwar Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Manjeshwar Assembly constituency was 172426 (77.77%). In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in this Assembly constituency was 158884 (76.33%).