Manipur violence: What led to violence in Churachandpur before CM's visit?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Charred remains of a vehicle that was set ablaze after violence broke out during the Tribal Solidarity March called by All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM), in Imphal.

As Manipur has been reeling under violence after the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) protested against the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis for scheduled tribe status, the police claimed that no new violence between communities was reported overnight despite the heavy presence of security forces, resulting in an uneasy calm in Manipur on Friday morning.

However, gunfights were reported between security forces and hill-based militants in different parts of the state, they said.

The fires were accounted for at Kangvai in Churachandpur district, the western hill range of Phougakchao in the connecting Bishnupur region, and Dolaithabi and Pukhao in the Imphal East area, a senior cop said.

Nonetheless, it was not promptly known whether there had been any loss on one side or the other.

The defence PRO, in a statement, said, "The situation has been brought under control through coordinated actions by all stakeholders. "The Indian Air Force (IAF) undertook continuous sorties from two airfields in Assam employing C17 Globemaster and AN 32 aircraft."

"Induction commenced on the night of May 4 and additional columns commenced dominance with effect from the wee hours of May 5. Domination & evacuation of civilians of all communities from affected areas continued throughout the night. A flag march in Churachandpur and other sensitive areas is underway," it added.

According to defense officials, 55 columns of the Army and Assam Rifles were deployed; additional troops were brought in from Nagaland via road, and the Indian Air Force flew in reinforcements from Assam's Tezpur and Guwahati.

In an effort to stop the violence, the Manipur government has issued "shoot at sight" orders and Chief Minister N Biren Singh has stated that his administration is doing everything in its power to bring the situation under control.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has held gatherings with top functionaries of Manipur and focal states through video meetings to audit what is happening other than conversing with Singh and his counterparts in Nagaland (Neiphiu Rio), Mizoram (Zoramthanga) and Assam (Himanta Biswa Sarma).

How the violence unfolded

A very long-term faultline is returning in Manipur as savage fights broke out against a high court direction to the state government on the consideration of Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribes category.

Meiteis make up around 53% of the whole populace of the state, but they make up around 10% of the land area of Manipur. Meiteis can purchase land in tribally inhabited hill regions if they are included on the ST list.

Conflicts among tribals and Meiteis have been accounted for in Imphal, Churachandpur, and different regions. Meitei is the transcendent ethnic gathering in Manipur, and Kuki is perhaps the greatest clan.

On the day of Chief Minister Biren Singh's visit to Churachandpur on April 28, tribal groups in Manipur called for a 12-hour total shutdown in protest against the state government's survey on reserved and protected forests and the eviction of villages.

Tribal bodies likewise communicated their displeasure after the demolition of churches in Imphal by the state government during an eviction drive the month before. Christians make up Manipur's most prominent hill tribes, the Kukis and Nagas.

Also Read | Manipur violence: Govt issues shoot at sight orders in violence-hit state

Also Read | Manipur violence update: Efforts underway to restore normalcy, situation under control, says Indian Army

Latest India News