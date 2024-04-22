Monday, April 22, 2024
     
Repolling at 11 polling stations in Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat begins

The Election Commission declared the Lok Sabha elections held at 11 polling stations in the Inner Manipur Parliamentary constituency as void and announced a repolling. Voting will be held in the remaining 13 Assembly segments under the Outer Manipur seat in the second phase on April 26.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: April 22, 2024 7:25 IST
Image Source : PTI Representational image

Manipur Lok Sabha Election 2024: Repolling at 11 polling booths in Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency is underway in Manipur. The repolling has been ordered after the election commission declared Friday's voting as null and void following incidents of violence involving gunfire and clashes.

The chief electoral officer on Saturday announced repolling at 11 polling stations in Inner Manipur for April 22.

The affected polling stations where repolling is taking place are: Moirangkampu Sajeb and Thongam Leikai in Khurai constituency, four in Kshetrigao and one in Thongju in Imphal East district and three in Uripok and one in Konthoujam in Imphal West district, the official said.

Friday's polling witnessed gunfire, clashes

Incidents of firing, intimidation, destruction of EVMs at some polling booths and allegations of booth capturing were reported from conflict-hit Manipur that recorded a turnout of 72 per cent in the two Lok Sabha constituencies - Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur - on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Congress had demanded repoll in 47 polling stations alleging that booths were captured and elections were rigged.

Manipur Congress president K Meghachandra said the party had lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer demanding repoll in 36 polling stations in Inner Manipur constituency and 11 in Outer Manipur constituency.

