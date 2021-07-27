Follow us on Image Source : PTI Manipur extends COVID curfew till August 3. Check details

The Manipur government has extended the ongoing COVID-induced curfew in the state till August 3 with some relaxation. The declaration was made by state chief secretary, Rajesh Kumar, who is also chairman of the state disaster management authority.

During previous relaxations, essential services related to vaccination, COVID testing, medical services including hospitals, clinics and pharmacies, water supply, power supply, police, telecom and internet services, air travel, agriculture, horticulture, garbage clearance, Petrol pumps, LPG distributers and goods trucks were allowed.

Manipur COVID curfew extended: What's allowed

Insurance offices are allowed to open for three days from 10 am to 2.30 pm like in the case of banks.

Home delivery of food by authorized delivery staff is also permitted.

Inclusion of vegetable/ fish/ meat and grocery items for home delivery in e-commerce allowed earlier, the official order reads.

