Scuffle breaks out among BJP MLAs after Manik Saha named next Tripura CM | Watch

The announcement was made, shortly after Biplab Kumar Deb resigned from the post.

A scuffle broke out between BJP MLA Ram Prasad Paul and other ministers over the decision.

Chaos ensued at BJP's party office in Agartala today, as MP Manik Saha was named the next chief minister of Tripura. The announcement was made, shortly after Biplab Kumar Deb resigned from the post. The Tripura Trinamool Congress shared a video, where a scuffle broke out between BJP MLA Ram Prasad Paul and other ministers of the party, over a disagreement at Deb's resignation, and Saha being named the next CM. Paul also broke a few chairs before the situation was calmed, sources said.

Another party MLA Parimal Debbarma was heard saying that there was no consultation within the party before appointing Manik Saha as the new CM. "BJP continues to be an undemocratic party with an undemocratic ethos!", AITC wrote on Twitter.

Saha, the BJP's state president, was elected the legislature party leader at a meeting at the chief minister's official residence soon after a crestfallen Deb tendered his resignation to Governor SN Arya.

MLA Paul wanted deputy chief minister Jishnu Dev Varma, a member of the erstwhile Tripura royal family, as the next chief minister of the state. Senior BJP leaders Bhupender Yadav and Vinod Tawde were observers for the election of the legislature party leader.

"I was a common worker of the party and will continue to be to be so," Saha told reporters after being named the next chief minister. Deb, 50, resigned a day after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda in New Delhi.

"Party is above all. I am a loyal worker of the BJP. I hope I have done justice to the responsibilities that were given to me -- whether it was as BJP state president or as Tripura chief minister. I have worked for the overall development of Tripura, and to ensure peace for the people of the state," Deb said after resigning.

Deb was appointed the chief minister after the BJP stormed to power in 2018, ending 25 years of Left Front rule in the Northeastern state.

