Manik Saha to be new Chief Minister of Tripura

MP Manik Saha will be the new chief minister of Tripura. After Biplab Deb's resignation, MP Manik Saha was declared the new Chief Minister of Tripura on Saturday. Saha, aged 69, is a Rajya Sabha MP. Notably, the names of Union Minister and MP Pratima Bhowmik and Deputy CM Jishnu Dev, were doing rounds to be the next CM.

Former Tripura CM Deb also extended his wishes to Saha on being chosen as the new CM of Tripura.

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday tendered his resignation from the CM post, to governor Satyadeo Narain Arya. After this, Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav and party general secretary Vinod Tawde have reached Agartala as central observers.

After resigning as Tripura CM, Deb said BJP wants him to work to strengthen the organisation. Deb also said, "To strengthen the base of BJP in the state, I need to work on the grassroots level in various sectors. I should work as a common Karyakarta (party worker) rather than being in the position of CM to form BJP govt again in the coming Assembly elections".

"Under the leadership of Biplab Deb, there has been a lot of development in the state in the last 4 years. Today, he has tendered his resignation to the Governor", said Union Minister, and BJP central observer Bhupender Yadav.

Biplab Kumar Deb was called on Friday to Delhi and was asked by BJP national president JP Nadda to tender his resignation from Tripura CM post. He also met Home Minister Amit Shah yesterday.

