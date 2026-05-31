May 31, 2026
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Mandi Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes begins at 9 am

Written By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Updated:

Mandi is at the centre of political attention today as counting for the Municipal Corporation elections begins at 9 AM. The Mandi Municipal Corporation elections were fought on party symbols.

Mandi Municipal Corporation Results 2026 LIVE
Mandi Municipal Corporation Results 2026 LIVE Image Source : PTI FILE
Mandi (HP):

Results of the Mandi Municipal Corporation elections 2026 are set to be announced today. Vote counting will begin at 9 AM, and all eyes are on the closely fought contest between the BJP and Congress. The election is being seen as more than just a civic poll, as it could reveal the political mood of Mandi district and give an early indication of the strength of both parties ahead of future elections. Unlike traditional civic elections, the Mandi MC polls were fought on party symbols. The stakes are particularly high for BJP leader and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. Mandi is his home district and has long been considered one of the BJP's strongest political bases. In the 2021 municipal corporation elections, the BJP won 11 out of 15 wards and established a dominant position in the civic body. This time, however, the party entered the contest as the Opposition while Congress holds power in the state.

Jai Ram Thakur personally took charge of the BJP campaign, visiting wards across the city and leading the party's outreach efforts. The party's performance in today's results is likely to be viewed as a reflection of his influence and connect with voters in his home turf. BJP MLA and former minister Anil Sharma also has much riding on the outcome, given his family's long-standing political presence in the Mandi region.

For Congress, the election represents an opportunity to challenge the BJP's traditional dominance in the district. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu campaigned for party candidates, while Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh spent several days on the ground, reaching out to voters across different wards.

Stay tuned with INDIA TV for all the LIVE updates on Mandi Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026…

Live updates :Mandi Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026

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  • 7:24 AM (IST)May 31, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Jai Ram Thakur's influence under spotlight

    Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur personally led the BJP's campaign across several wards. The results are being viewed as a test of his political influence in his home district.

  • 7:23 AM (IST)May 31, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    High-stakes battle between BJP and Congress in Mandi

    The Mandi MC election has turned into a direct contest between the BJP and Congress. Both parties campaigned aggressively.

  • 7:23 AM (IST)May 31, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Counting of votes for Mandi Municipal Corporation to begin at 9 am

    Counting for the Mandi Municipal Corporation elections will start at 9 AM today. Initial trends are expected shortly after counting begins. Stay tuned with INDIA TV for all the LIVE updates. 

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Mandi Municipal Corporation Municipal Corporation Polls Himachal Pradesh Himachal Pradesh Election Himachal Pradesh Results Himachal Pradesh Election Results Live Updates Results
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