Mandi Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes begins at 9 am

Mandi (HP):

Results of the Mandi Municipal Corporation elections 2026 are set to be announced today. Vote counting will begin at 9 AM, and all eyes are on the closely fought contest between the BJP and Congress. The election is being seen as more than just a civic poll, as it could reveal the political mood of Mandi district and give an early indication of the strength of both parties ahead of future elections. Unlike traditional civic elections, the Mandi MC polls were fought on party symbols. The stakes are particularly high for BJP leader and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. Mandi is his home district and has long been considered one of the BJP's strongest political bases. In the 2021 municipal corporation elections, the BJP won 11 out of 15 wards and established a dominant position in the civic body. This time, however, the party entered the contest as the Opposition while Congress holds power in the state.

Jai Ram Thakur personally took charge of the BJP campaign, visiting wards across the city and leading the party's outreach efforts. The party's performance in today's results is likely to be viewed as a reflection of his influence and connect with voters in his home turf. BJP MLA and former minister Anil Sharma also has much riding on the outcome, given his family's long-standing political presence in the Mandi region.

For Congress, the election represents an opportunity to challenge the BJP's traditional dominance in the district. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu campaigned for party candidates, while Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh spent several days on the ground, reaching out to voters across different wards.

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