India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Kolkata Updated on: February 15, 2020 9:05 IST
Image Source : FILE

Man proposes to woman on newly-inaugurated Kolkata's East-West Metro on Valentine's Day

A man was seen proposing to his girlfriend with a rose while journeying by the new East-West Kolkata Metro on Valentine's Day on Friday.

The man knelt down on his knees to propose to the smiling woman occupying a seat of the nearly empty coach of the spank new metro, which began its commercial run on Friday.

The Kolkata Metro shared on its social media handle a photo of the man proposing to the woman.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday inaugurated the 4.8 km first phase of the EW Metro corridor that connected the tech hub of Salt Lake Sector V with the soccer venue Salt Lake stadium.

(With inputs from IANS)

