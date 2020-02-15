Image Source : FILE Man proposes to woman on newly-inaugurated Kolkata's East-West Metro on Valentine's Day

A man was seen proposing to his girlfriend with a rose while journeying by the new East-West Kolkata Metro on Valentine's Day on Friday.

The man knelt down on his knees to propose to the smiling woman occupying a seat of the nearly empty coach of the spank new metro, which began its commercial run on Friday.

The Kolkata Metro shared on its social media handle a photo of the man proposing to the woman.

A gentleman proposing to his partner with a red rose inside the new E-W Metro in its debut run on Valentine's day today. pic.twitter.com/GR6DsVXIqR — METRO RAIL KOLKATA (@metrorailwaykol) February 14, 2020

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday inaugurated the 4.8 km first phase of the EW Metro corridor that connected the tech hub of Salt Lake Sector V with the soccer venue Salt Lake stadium.

(With inputs from IANS)