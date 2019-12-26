Image Source : FILE Man held with Rs 30 lakh in foreign currency hidden in soya boxes at IGI airport (Representational image)

A Bangkok-bound passenger who allegedly hid foreign currency worth Rs 30 lakh in soya chunks boxes was apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport, officials said Thursday. Traveller Rohit Agarwal was caught at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday after he and his hand baggage was frisked thoroughly, they said.

"A total of USD 2,600 and Euro 17,200 were detected hidden inside packets of Nutrela Soya Mini Chunks," a senior CISF officer said. "As the passenger could not produce any valid document, he was handed over to Customs officials at the airport," the officer said.

