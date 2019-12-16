One held with foreign currency worth Rs 1 cr at IGI airport

IGI airport foreign currency worth Rs 1 crore

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) arrested a man carrying foreign currency worth Rs 1.2 crore at the IGI Airport, here.

CISF spokesman Hemendra Singh told IANS on Sunday, Anil Kumar was arrested from Terminal-3 on Saturday when he was trying to take an Air India flight to Bangkok.

The security personnel detained Anil on finding his activities suspicious and recovered 80,450 euros and 33,150 pounds from his luggage. It's one of the biggest seizure in the recent past.

