Man dies onboard Air India Express flight enroute to Tiruchy from Malaysia

A 36-year old man suffered his demise enroute to Tiruchy from Malaysia onboard an Air India Express flight on Saturday. The flight had taken off from Kuala Lumpur. The passenger, identified as A Velmurugan, a native of Nariyapatti village in Pudukottai, was suffering from a variety of health conditions.

As per The New Indian Express, officials said that the Air India Express flight requested medical assistance when it was at 60 nautical miles from the airport.

Airport Director S Dharmaraj said that their medical team was put on alert since the airport received the request for medical assistance. The flight with 185 passengers landed in Tiruchy at 7:58 am. Then, the airport's medical team went inside the aircraft and examined the passenger.

Velumurugan's relatives were already awaiting his arrival at the airport in Tiruchy. After informing the family about his demise, his body was shifted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchy and the post-mortem would be performed today.

Meanwhile, district health officials confirmed that there is no need for any panic about the incident. “It is a non-COVID death and the health team has already confirmed that to ensure safety. Therefore, there is no need for any panic,” said A Subramani, deputy director of health services, Tiruchy.

