23-year-old man arrested for sexually harassing co-passenger on Air India Goa-bound flight

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Panaji: A 23-year-old man was arrested by the Goa Police on charges of sexually harassing a woman co-passenger on a flight from Delhi to Goa, officials said on Wednesday. As per the FIR, the alleged incident happened on board the Air India flight between 11 am and 1.20 pm on Tuesday.

A 28-year-old woman from Janakpuri, New Delhi, filed a complaint with the police alleging that a man sitting next to her on a flight engaged in inappropriate behaviour while the plane was airborne. According to the woman's statement, the man pulled a blanket and deliberately kept it open on the side of the victim while committing the objectionable act, as detailed in the FIR.

The woman filed a police complaint against the man after the flight landed at the Goa International Airport at Dabolim in South Goa on Tuesday. The Dabolim airport police later arrested the man, identified as Jitender Jangian, hailing from Panipat in Haryana, a senior police official said.

The police have registered a case against the accused under sections 75 (sexual harassment) and 79 (actions intended to insult a woman's modesty, including verbal insults, inappropriate gestures, or invasion of privacy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Why Himachal Bhawan in Delhi to be auctioned for recovery of Rs 150 crore | Explained

Also Read: Mumbai Billionaire slams Gucci-wearing elite who may not step out to vote in Maharashtra election