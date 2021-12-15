'Mamata ji PM Modi ki dalali kar rahi hai': Congress' Adhir Ranjan blames Bengal CM for weakening Oppn | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury targets Mamata Banerjee.

Highlights Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has blamed Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for weakening opposition

The Congress leader said Mamata is trying to please PM Modi to protect his nephew

A few days ago, Mamata Banerjee had said that there is no UPA

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday alleged that Mamata Banerjee is trying to please PM Modi and weakening the opposition to protect her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

Responding to Mamata's latest remarks against the BJP saying she wants to see the party losing across the country in 2024 elections, Adhir Ranjan said, Mamata ji sidhe taur pe Modi Ji ki dalali kar rahi hain."

"She is doing everything to weaken the Opposition because it is necessary for her to please Modi Ji in order to protect her nephew," he added.

Earlier in the day, Mamata Banerjee asserted that the Trinamool Congress wants to see the BJP defeated across the country in the next Lok Sabha polls due in 2024, and claimed that the saffron party would face similar drubbing that it had tasted in the last assembly polls in the state.

While addressing a rally for the December 19 Kolkata Municipal election (KMC) at Phoolbagan area in the city, Banerjee said her sole aim after returning to power for the third consecutive term in the state is to bring industry and generate jobs.

"During the assembly polls, we have seen the campaign that the BJP had unleashed in the state. Everybody was afraid of it. But the people of the state defeated them. What Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow. We will defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. It will meet the same fate as it had faced in the last assembly polls," she said.

The rally is Banerjee's first public function after her return from Goa on Tuesday, where she had gone on a two-day political visit.

"I want to see the BJP lose across the country in the 2024 elections. It will be Khela Hobey (there will be a game) again," she said. The "Kela Hobe" slogan of the TMC had become immensely popular during the high-octane campaigning of the assembly election held earlier this year.

