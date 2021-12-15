Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@UNESCO Durga Puja inscribed on UNESCO's Intangible Heritage list

Highlights UNESCO included Durga Puja in its Intangible Heritage List

PM Modi took 'great pride and joy' in the development.

Denmark's Inuit drum dancing and Finland's Kaustinen fiddle playing were also included.

Durga Puja, primarily celebrated in Kolkata apart from other parts of India, has been inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The festival is characterized by large-scale installations and pavilions in urban areas, as well as by traditional Bengali drumming and veneration of the goddess.

Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed pride over the festival's inclusion in the list. He wrote, "A matter of great pride and joy for every Indian! Durga Puja highlights the best of our traditions and ethos. And, Kolkata’s Durga Puja is an experience everyone must-have."

"During the event (Durga Puja), the divides of class, religion and ethnicities collapse as crowds of spectators walk around to admire the installations", UNESCO described the festival.

Denmark's Inuit drum dancing and Finland's Kaustinen fiddle playing were also included in the list.

Latest India News