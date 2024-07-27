Saturday, July 27, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Mamata Banerjee leaves NITI Aayog meeting midway, says 'was not allowed to speak'

Mamata Banerjee leaves NITI Aayog meeting midway, says 'was not allowed to speak'

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: July 27, 2024 12:24 IST
Mamata Banerjee
Image Source : PTI Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee on Friday left NITI Aayog meeting midway and accused the Centre of step-motherly treatment with West Bengal. NITI Aayog's 9th Governing Council meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to the reporters, Banerjee said, "...I said you (central government) should not discriminate against state governments. I wanted to speak but could only speak for 5 minutes. People before me spoke for 10-20 minutes. I was the only one from the Opposition participating but still, I was not allowed to speak. This is insulting..."

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement