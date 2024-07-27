Mamata Banerjee leaves NITI Aayog meeting midway, says 'was not allowed to speak'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee on Friday left NITI Aayog meeting midway and accused the Centre of step-motherly treatment with West Bengal. NITI Aayog's 9th Governing Council meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to the reporters, Banerjee said, "...I said you (central government) should not discriminate against state governments. I wanted to speak but could only speak for 5 minutes. People before me spoke for 10-20 minutes. I was the only one from the Opposition participating but still, I was not allowed to speak. This is insulting..."