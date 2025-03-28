Mamata Banerjee heckled by students during speech at Kellogg College | Video Mamata Banerjee was addressing a gathering at the Kellogg College in the University of Oxford. Her speech was on 'Social Development – Girl, Child and Women Empowerment in West Bengal'.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was 'confronted' by a group of students during her speech at the Kellogg College, Oxford University in London. She was questioned regarding the RG Kar case and post-poll violence in West Bengal. Initially, Banerjee was responding to the agitation of students but the event turned quite 'dramatic' when she showcased an old image of herself from the early 1990s, showing here covered with bandages. Bengal CM alleged that this picture was a proof of an attempt to murder on her by the opposition.

The video of Mamata's address is going viral and being shared widely on social media platforms.

Mamata Banerjee address at Kellogg College | Watch

Despite the interruptions, Mamata Banerjee continued her speech and discussed national unity, women empowerment and the achievements of the Bengal government.

'I want to see unity before dying'

Bengal CM emphasised on the importance of unity and said this was Swami Vivekananda's belief. f I die, before my death, I want to see unity. Unity is our strength, and division leads to our fall. This was Swami Vivekananda's belief. Keeping unity is a difficult task, but dividing people takes only a moment. Do you think the world can sustain such divisive ideology?" she asked

She further said her government works for all castes and religions. Referring to schemes like Kanyashree and Lakshmi Bhandar of the Bengal government, Banerjee said her government is providing financial assistance to women and girl students. When I am in the chair, I cannot divide society. I have to look after the weaker sections and the poor. We have to work hard for them. At the same time, we must work for all religions, castes, and creeds together, move forward with them, and help them," she said.

Mamata Banerjee questioned on RG Kar rape case

A person from the audience raised a question about the rape and murder case that took place at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College. To this Mamata replied, "This matter is not related to politics. This case is with the central government and is sub-judice. Do not do politics here." The protesting students sloganeered against Mamata and raised pamphlets related to RG Kar case.

'Are you anti-Hindu?'

One of the persons from the audience asked Mamata Banerjee "Are you anti-Hindu?" she replied, "I work for everyone. I have been elected as an MP seven times and do not take a single rupee as pension from the government." She further said, "Ultra left and communal forces are making such allegations."

The administration of Kellogg College apologised to Mamata Banerjee for the protest that took place during her speech.