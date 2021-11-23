Mamata Banerjee to meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on July 28, 2021.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee is likely to meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi today in Delhi. Mamata arrived in the national capital on Monday evening on a four-day visit. She will also meet scores of Opposition leaders during her stay in Delhi.

Mamata's visit to Delhi is seen as yet another attempt to mend fences between the two opposition parties ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament and take forward the agenda of the united opposition to counter the BJP's popularity.

Reports stated that Mamata will be accompanied by her nephew and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee when she meets Sonia and other opposition leaders. She may also meet former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Mamata's meeting with Sonia comes amid some heartburn between the two parties. Several Congress leaders have joined Trinamool Congress in recent weeks in Goa and Uttar Pradesh where polls will be held early next year.

This is Mamata's second visit to Delhi after she won the Assembly election in West Bengal in May. She had last visited the national capital in July. That time as well, she had met Sonia.

Meanwhile, Mamata on Monday said she will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and raise issues concerning the enhancement of BSF jurisdiction as well as the ongoing 'atrocities' in Tripura.

"During my visit to Delhi, I will be meeting the Prime Minister. Apart from various state-related matters, I will be raising issues concerning the enhancement of BSF jurisdiction as well as Tripura violence," she told reporters.

