Follow us on Image Source : ANI BJP indulges in hooliganism, their motive is to sell this nation: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday lashed out at the BJP, alleging that they indulged in hooliganism and have the sole motive of selling the nation. The Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee were addressing a public meeting at Jadubabur Bazar.

"Even though BJP lost, yet they have no shame. They are indulging in hooliganism here and in Tripura. Their motive is to sell this nation. They are sending agencies, thinking no one can speak against them. Bhabanipur election is only the beginning, after which we will go to every part of this country. We promise to oust BJP from this country." Banerjee said.

Banerjee also lashed out at the centre for denying her permission to participate in a global peace meet in Rome.

"Many states do not take permission for these things, but I do as I maintain discipline and courtesy. I try my best to keep relations with External Affairs ministry good. I have always supported our nation on external issues. But you can not keep me silent. I was not allowed to participate in programmes in Chicago, China, Cambridge and St. Stephens. How many programmes will you stop??," Banerjee said.

Mamata Banerjee was defeated by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in the Nandigram Assembly constituency in the Assembly elections held earlier this year.

Following this, the Bhabanipur Assembly seat was vacated by the West Bengal Agriculture Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay in May, making way for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to contest from Bhabanipur seat.

On September 10, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule of by-polls to be held in the state. According to the schedule, the by-election in Bhabanipur Assembly Constituency in West Bengal will be held on September 30.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Priyanka Tibrewal in Bhabanipur against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the upcoming by-poll. The counting of votes will be taken up on October 3.

ALSO READ: BJP are 'Talibanis', alleges former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Latest India News