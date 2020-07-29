Here's why this male goat from Rajasthan produces milk

Image Source : ANI A male goat in Rajasthan has udders and produces milk due to hormonal imbalance

Have you ever seen a male species produce milk? Well, A male goat has become the talk of the town in Dholpur because it produces milk, which according to a veterinary surgeon is due to hormonal imbalances during gender determination in the foetal stage of the animal.

"We noticed the goat has developed udders around six months after we bought it. When we tried milking him, he produced milk," Owner of the goat, Rajeev Kushwaha, a resident of Gurja village near Dholpur, told news ageny ANI. He said the goat can produce 200-250 grams of milk daily.

Confirming Kushwaha's claim, neighbour Rookmakesh Chahar said, "This is the first male goat we saw that gives milk. I tried milking it myself and it is true that both his udders produce milk."

To understand the reason behind the anomaly, ANI talked to veterinary surgeon Gyan Prakash Saxena. Saxena said, "During the gestation period at the time of foetus' gender determination, if both male and female gender determining hormones are balanced equally in the mother, then it develops both male and female genitalia and secondary sexual characters."

He added that this condition is extremely rare. "This happens in one in a million cases," he said.

(With ANI inputs)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage