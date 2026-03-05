Malappuram Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Malappuram:

The Malappuram Assembly constituency is one of the 140 constituencies in the Kerala Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 40 of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM), Left Democratic Front (LDF), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), United Democratic Front (UDF), the Janata Dal Secular (JDS), the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Malappuram Assembly constituency comes under the Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, P Ubaidulla the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) won the seat by defeating CPIM candidate Paloli Abdurahiman with a margin of 35,208 votes.

Malappuram Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Kerala is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Kerala Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Kerala was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The Malappuram Assembly constituency is a part of the Malappuram district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,11,261 voters in the Malappuram constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,06,955 were male and 1,04,306 were female voters. No voters belonged to the third gender. 3,621 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Malappuram in 2021 was 86 (82 men and 4 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Malappuram constituency was 1,93,578. Out of this, 97,177 voters were male, 96,401 were female. No voters belonged to a third gender. There were 822 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Malappuram in 2016 was 112 (85 men and 27 women).

Malappuram Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Kerala.

Malappuram Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

Malappuram Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The candidates will be announced once the dates for the elections are out.

Malappuram Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections, Indian Union Muslim League candidate P Ubaidulla won the Malappuram seat with a margin of 35,208 votes (57.57%). He polled 93,166 votes with a vote share of 57.57%. He defeated Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM) candidate Paloli Abdurahiman, who got 57,958 votes (35.82%). BJP candidate Areekkad Sethumadhavan stood third with 5,883 votes (3.64%).

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly Elections, Indian Union Muslim League candidate P Ubaidulla won the Malappuram seat with a margin of 35,672 votes (25.15%). He polled 81,072 votes with a vote share of 57.16%. CPM candidate K P Sumathi got 45,400 votes (32.01%) and was the runner-up. BJP candidate PT Ali Haji stood third with 7,055 votes (5.87%).

Malappuram Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: P Ubaidulla(IUML)

2016: P Ubaidulla (IUML)

2011: P Ubaidulla (IUML)

2006: M Ummer (IUML)

2001: MK Muneer (IUML)

1996: MK Muneer (IUML)

1991: Younus Kunhu (IUML)

1987: PK Kunhalikutty (IUML)

1982: PK Kunhalikutty (IUML)

1980: UA Beeran (IUML)

1977: CH Mohammed Koya (IUML)

1970: UA Beeran (IUML)

1967: MPM Ahamed Kurikkal (IUML)

1960: K Hassan Gani (IUML)

1957: K Hassan Gani (IUML)

Malappuram Constituency Voter Turnout in 2021 and 2016

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Malappuram Assembly constituency was 1,61,825 or 76.31 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,41,833 or 73.20 per cent.