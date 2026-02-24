Malampuzha Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Malampuzha Assembly constituency is one of the 140 constituencies in Kerala Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 55 of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The LDF, UDF, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

Malampuzha is a key legislative assembly constituency in Kerala comes under Palakkad district. In the 2021 assembly elections, the seat was won by Communist Party of India (Marxist). A Prabhakaran, from Communist Party of India (Marxist) defeated C. Krishnakumar of the Bharatiya Janata Party by a margin of 25734 votes.

Malampuzha Assembly constituency is part of the Palakkad Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Indian National Congress candidate V.k. Sreekandan won the Palakkad parliamentary seat by defeating A Vijayaraghavan of the Communist Party Of India (marxist) with a margin of 75283 votes.

Malampuzha Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 213123 voters in the Malampuzha constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 103397 were male in Malampuzha and 109724 were female voters. There were two voters who belonged to the third gender. 4450 postal votes were cast in this constituency. The number of service voters in Malampuzha in 2021 was 515 (484 men and 31 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in Malampuzha constituency was 202392. Out of this, 98428 were male and 103964 were female voters. There were no voters who belonged to the third gender. 829 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Malampuzha in 2016 was 423 (334 men and 89 women).

Malampuzha Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections, CPI-M candidate A. Prabhakaran won the Malampuzha seat with a margin of 25734 votes (15.75%). He was polled 75934 votes with a vote share of 46.41%. He defeated BJP candidate Krishnakumar C, who got 50200 votes with a vote share of 30.68%. Congress candidate SK Ananthakrishnan stood third with 35444 votes (21.66%).

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly Elections, CPM candidate VS Achuthanandan E won the Malampuzha seat with a margin of 27142 votes (16.99%). He was polled 73299 votes with a vote share of 45.90%. BJP candidate C Krishnakumar got 46157 votes (28.90%) and was the runner-up. Congress candidate VS Joy stood third with 35333 votes (22.12%).

Malampuzha Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2016: VS Achuthanandan E (CPM)

2011: VS Achuthanandan (CPM)

2006: VS Achuthanandan (CPI-M)

2001: VS Achuthanadan (CPM)

1996: T Sivadasa Menon (CPM)

1991: T Sivadasa Menon (CPM)

1987: T Sivadasa Menon (CPM)

1982: EK Nayanar (CPM)

1980: EK Nayanar (CPM)

1977: PV Kunhikannan (CPM)

1970: V Krishnadas (CPM)

Malampuzha Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Malampuzha Assembly constituency was 163605 (76.54%). In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in this Assembly constituency was 159710 (78.74%).