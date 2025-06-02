Major espionage network uncovered in India: ISI using Indian SIM cards for covert operations Indian intelligence agencies have uncovered a major ISI-led espionage network using Indian SIM cards to conduct covert operations, including honey trap tactics targeting military officials.

New Delhi:

In a significant breakthrough, Indian intelligence agencies have exposed a major espionage network allegedly operating under the direction of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The network was discovered following Operation Sindoor, an Indian covert operation launched in response to rising tensions with Pakistan. The operation unearthed the alarming use of Indian SIM cards to carry out espionage activities and potentially compromise national security.

Espionage network linked to ISI

The investigation revealed that several Indian SIM cards, which had previously been dormant, were activated and used for continuous communication with Pakistani handlers. These Indian numbers, which had been traced to Pakistan-based operatives, were found to be a key tool in a sophisticated espionage scheme orchestrated by ISI agents.

One of the arrested suspects, Haseen, provided several Indian SIM cards to Pakistan-based operatives. During questioning, Haseen admitted that he had shared One-Time Passwords (OTPs) linked to Indian phone numbers with Pakistan's Intelligence Operatives (PIOs). This enabled the Pakistani handlers to operate WhatsApp and other encrypted messaging platforms from Indian SIM cards, masking their true location and making their operations harder to trace.

The honey trap strategy

These Indian numbers were used as part of a honey trap operation to entrap Indian officials and military personnel. Targets were approached using these numbers in an attempt to manipulate or extract sensitive information from them. The covert operation aimed at gaining strategic intelligence on India's defence capabilities and military installations.

A notable target was a senior official from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), who was reportedly lured into a honey trap. According to sources, the officer was approached through one of the Indian numbers provided by the arrested suspects in a bid to compromise national security.

Surveillance and uncovering the network

The Intelligence Bureau (IB), which had been monitoring suspicious activities for several months, intensified its surveillance during Operation Sindoor. Several previously inactive phone numbers were found to have become active, showing an increase in encrypted app usage and financial transactions through payment gateways. The unusual pattern of these numbers, both originating from and operating in India, prompted immediate investigations by Indian authorities.

These findings led to the identification of a sprawling espionage network operating across multiple Indian states, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat, and Assam. The IB shared the details with local police forces, which carried out coordinated arrests across the country.

Arrests and key locations

Following intelligence sharing, police in multiple states arrested individuals connected to the espionage ring:

Haryana : Jyoti Malhotra from Hisar, Devender Singh Dhillon from Kaithal, Arman and Tareef from Nuh, and Noman Ilahi from Panipat.

: Jyoti Malhotra from Hisar, Devender Singh Dhillon from Kaithal, Arman and Tareef from Nuh, and Noman Ilahi from Panipat. Punjab : Sukhpreet Singh and Karnbir Singh from Gurdaspur, Gajala and Yameen from Maliarkotla, Palak Sher Masih and Sura Masih from Amritsar, Mohammad Ali Murtaza from Jalandhar.

: Sukhpreet Singh and Karnbir Singh from Gurdaspur, Gajala and Yameen from Maliarkotla, Palak Sher Masih and Sura Masih from Amritsar, Mohammad Ali Murtaza from Jalandhar. Uttar Pradesh : Shahzad from Rampur, Tufail from Varanasi, and Mohammad Haroon from Delhi.

: Shahzad from Rampur, Tufail from Varanasi, and Mohammad Haroon from Delhi. Assam: Seven individuals were arrested as part of the network.

The extent of the espionage activities

The arrested individuals are believed to be involved in espionage activities, including recruiting agents, providing sensitive information about military installations, and possibly facilitating funding for ISI operations. The use of Indian SIM cards by foreign intelligence operatives highlights the growing sophistication and covert nature of espionage operations targeting India.

The authorities are continuing to question the arrested suspects, with interrogations ongoing. The full extent of the espionage network’s activities is yet to be fully uncovered, but the operation has already raised significant concerns about the vulnerabilities within India’s security systems.

Concerns over national security

This espionage case underscores the evolving tactics employed by foreign intelligence agencies, particularly in using domestic infrastructure like SIM cards to bypass surveillance and infiltrate national security systems. The growing sophistication of such covert operations has put India's security agencies on high alert as they continue to investigate and neutralise any remaining threats.

With tensions already high between India and Pakistan, the discovery of this network is a stark reminder of the ongoing threats to national security. The Indian government is expected to ramp up efforts to counter such covert operations and strengthen its intelligence and defence capabilities to safeguard against future espionage attempts.