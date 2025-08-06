Mahua Moitra, Pinaki Misra host wedding reception at Delhi hotel | Here's who all attended the ceremony The reception party was held at Hotel Lalit in New Delhi, which saw the attendance of several prominent political leaders from across party lines who came together to congratulate the couple and join in the celebrations.

New Delhi:

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and former Biju Janata Dal MP Pinaki Misra celebrated their wedding with a lavish reception held on Tuesday (August 5) at Hotel Lalit in New Delhi. The glittering evening saw the presence of several prominent political leaders from across party lines who came together to congratulate the couple and join in the celebrations. At the reception party, Mahua Moitra looked radiant in a red saree adorned with golden embroidery paired with traditional gold jewellery while Pinaki Misra opted for a timeless white traditional ensemble with a red embroidered border. The couple warmly greeted guests as seen in several photographs shared on social media, capturing the joyous moments and heartfelt blessings from friends and colleagues.

Here's who all attended

Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh minister Virendra was among the attendees and later took to the social media platform X to share pictures from the event, stating, "Attended the reception of TMC MP Mahua Moitra ji and former MP Pinaki Mishra ji at Hotel Lalit. I wish them a happy married life."

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was also seen seated at a dinner table along with Rajya Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan and other dignitaries. Sagarika Ghose, TMC MP and Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha, also attended the event. "Wishing beautiful bride @MahuaMoitra and Pinaki Misra every happiness at their lovely reception this evening. Big congratulations," she posted.

Trinamool Congress MP Saayoni Ghosh took to social media to share snapshots from the wedding reception and extended heartfelt wishes to the couple. "Congratulations @MahuaMoitra and @OfPinaki, wishing you both a lifetime of happiness, love and laughter!" she wrote.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi was also among the distinguished guests. Posting a picture on X, she wrote, "To Mahua & Pinaki, wishing the best always!"

Actor-turned-Trinamool MP Rachna Banerjee captured and shared special moments from the evening on Instagram, adding a warm message, "Good wishes for the years to come… Stay happy."

Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule also joined in the chorus of good wishes, posting, "Congratulations, Mahua (@MahuaMoitra) and Pinaki! Wishing you a beautiful journey ahead filled with joy and happiness!"

Dr T Sumathy, also known as Thamizhachi and a DMK MP, offered her congratulations, stating, "Today in New Delhi, I attended and offered my congratulations at the wedding reception of the distinguished Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament from West Bengal, Ms Mahua Moitra, and Mr Pinaki Mishra..."

Mahua Moitra weds BJD MP Pinaki Misra

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra confirmed her marriage to former BJD MP Pinaki Misra on June 5. Sharing a photo of the two cutting a wedding cake, she expressed gratitude for the love and warm wishes in a post on social media platform X. Moitra, an investment banker-turned-politician, is an MP from Krishnanagar in West Bengal for the second term. She earlier served a term as a member of the Legislative Assembly in the state. Meanwhile, Pinaki Misra, a leader from the BJD, is a senior advocate in the Supreme Court and has served as an MP from Puri for four terms. He was previously married to Sangeeta Misra, with whom he has two children.

