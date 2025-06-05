Mahua Moitra confirms marriage with former BJD MP Pinaki Misra | See wedding photos As per the reports, Mahua Moitra has married former BJD MP Pinaki Misra in Germany. Some TMC and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MPs who were contacted said they were not aware of the details.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra confirmed her marriage to former BJD MP Pinaki Misra on Thursday evening (June 5). Sharing a photo of the two cutting a wedding cake, she expressed gratitude for the love and warm wishes in a post on social media platform X.

Mahua Moitra shares wedding photo

Moitra, in a post on X, thanked everyone for their good wishes. She shared a photo with Misra, where the couple is seen cutting a wedding cake. "Thank you everyone for the love and good wishes!! So grateful," she wrote on X.

In the picture, Moitra is seen wearing a pink Banarasi silk saree adorned with intricate gold zari work. She accessorised her outfit with traditional gold jewellery, including a choker necklace, jhumkas, and a maang tikka. Her elegant look was completed with subtle makeup and a sleek, center-parted hairdo.

Pinaki Misra, on the other hand, opted for a classic look in a light peach-coloured Nehru jacket paired with a traditional kurta, complementing the festive occasion with understated grace.

Earlier, a photo of them had surfaced in the same outfit, showing 50-year-old Moitra and 65-year-old Misra holding hands and smiling.

Who is Mahua Moitra?

Moitra, an investment banker-turned-politician, is an MP from Krishnanagar in West Bengal for the second term. She earlier served a term as a member of the Legislative Assembly in the state.

Mahua Moitra was born on October 12, 1974, in Assam. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Mathematics, graduating Magna Cum Laude from Mount Holyoke College in Massachusetts, USA.

Moitra was previously married to Danish financier Lars Brorson.

In 2010, Mahua Moitra joined Mamata Banerjee's TMC and won her first election in 2019 from the Karimpur assembly constituency in West Bengal. She has since become one of TMC's most prominent leaders in Parliament, known for her fiery speeches and strong presence during debates on important bills and discussions.

Known for her sharp attacks on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Moitra found herself embroiled in a controversy in 2023 following allegations of taking "cash" and "gifts" for asking questions in the Lok Sabha.

Who is Pinaki Misra?

Misra, a leader from the BJD, is a senior advocate in the Supreme Court and has served as an MP from Puri for four terms. He was previously married to Sangeeta Misra, with whom he has two children.

Born on October 23, 1959, in Odisha's Puri, Pinaki Misra, holds a BA (Hons) in History from St Stephen's College and an LLB from the Faculty of Law, University of Delhi.

He started his political career with the Indian National Congress, winning the Puri Lok Sabha seat in 1996, and later joined the Biju Janata Dal and was re-elected multiple times, including victories in 2009, 2014, and 2019.

During his political tenure, Pinaki Misra has served as a member of several key parliamentary panels, including the Standing Committee on Finance, the Business Advisory Committee, the Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Defence, the Standing Committee on Civil Aviation, and the Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Law and Justice.

