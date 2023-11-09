Mahua Moitra cash-for-query case: Ethics panel approves report in 6:4 split verdict

Follow us on Image Source : PTI TMC MP Mahua Moitra.

In connection with the 'cash for query' case, the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee has recommended TMC MP Mahua Moitra's expulsion from Lok Sabha. The committee's report was approved by the 6:4 split verdict.

According to Panel chief Vinod Sonkar, six members supported the report on the 'cash-for-query' charge against Moitra, while four opposed it. He further said that a report had been drafted by the Ethics Committee on the allegations against Moitra.

"The report has been drafted in today's meeting. Six members supported the report while four members submitted their dissent notes...A detailed report is being submitted to the Lok Sabha Speaker tomorrow...The action, whatever it is, will be taken by the Speaker...," Sonkar added.

Did committee recommend Moitra's expulsion?

According to sources, the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on Thursday recommended the expulsion of Moitra from the House in connection with the matter. The decision was allegedly taken during the committee meeting, headed by BJP MP and panel chief Vinod Kumar Sonkar.

After the meeting, four opposition members said the panel's recommendation was "prejudiced" and "incorrect". The committee had earlier heard Moitra, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who filed the complaint against her, and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai.

About 'cash for query' case

Based on information shared by Dehadrai, the BJP MP accused Moitra of asking questions in the Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts. However, Moitra has categorically denied the charges of receiving any pecuniary benefit.

ALSO READ: Mahua Moitra should be expelled from Lok Sabha, recommends Ethics Panel of Parliament: Sources

Latest India News