Special Cell files FIR against Mahua Moitra for making derogatory remarks against NCW chief Rekha Sharma

An FIR has been registered against Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra under section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) by Delhi Police Special Cell after the lawmaker made derogatory remark against National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma, a few days ago.

The development took place after the NCW had complaint against Moitra and sought action against her for making objectionanble remark 'holding up her boss' pyjamas' against Rekha Sharma.

Moitra made the remark on social media platform X but later deleted her post. The cops are now contacting X to seek information about the comment posted by the TMC lawmaker.

Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sahita -- new criminal laws -- is imposed in the crime related to section 79 of the Indian Penal Code (BNS (word, gesture or act intended to insult the dignity of a woman).

