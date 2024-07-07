Sunday, July 07, 2024
     
Special Cell files FIR against Mahua Moitra for making derogatory remarks against NCW chief Rekha Sharma

NCW in a statement said that a formal complaint has been filed with the Delhi Police and a letter has been sent to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at the Parliament stating that Moitra's remarks are condemnable in strongest possible words and being a Member of Parliament, it is unbecoming of her stature.

Reported By : Atul Bhatia Edited By : Shashwat Bhandari
New Delhi
Updated on: July 07, 2024 17:56 IST
TMC MP Mahua Moitra speaks in the Lok Sabha during ongoing
Image Source : PTI TMC MP Mahua Moitra speaks in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi.

An FIR has been registered against Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra under section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) by Delhi Police Special Cell after the lawmaker made derogatory remark against National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma, a few days ago.

The development took place after the NCW had complaint against Moitra and sought action against her for making objectionanble remark 'holding up her boss' pyjamas' against Rekha Sharma.

Moitra made the remark on social media platform X but later deleted her post. The cops are now contacting X to seek information about the comment posted by the TMC lawmaker.

Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sahita -- new criminal laws -- is imposed in the crime related to section 79 of the Indian Penal Code (BNS (word, gesture or act intended to insult the dignity of a woman).

