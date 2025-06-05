Mahua Moitra, 50, marries BJD leader Pinaki Misra, aged 65 Mahua Moitra marriage: The TMC MP has gotten married to Biju Janata DAL (BJD) leader and MP Pinaki Mishra. A picture of them holding hands while wearing traditional attire is going viral.

New Delhi:

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has reportedly tied the knot with Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and MP Pinaki Mishra. While no official confirmation has come from either of them, reports suggest that the wedding took place in Germany. A photo of the two together has also surfaced.

According to a report by The Telegraph, Mahua and Pinaki quietly got married in Germany. So far, the TMC has not issued any statement regarding the matter. Mahua has often been in the spotlight not just for her political work but also for her personal life. She was previously married to Danish financier Lars Brorson, but the marriage did not last, and the couple eventually divorced.

Mahua is currently serving her second term as a Member of Parliament. She was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 2019 from the Krishnanagar constituency in West Bengal, where she defeated BJP candidate Kalyan Chaubey. She retained the seat in the 2024 elections, this time defeating BJP’s Amrita Roy.

Who is Pinaki Misra

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Pinaki Mishra is a Member of Parliament from Puri.

According to Lok Sabha records, Pinaki was first married to Sangeeta Mishra. The two got married on 16 January 1984 and have two children together. However, Pinaki is now reportedly in a relationship with Mahua Moitra.