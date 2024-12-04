OPINION | Maharashtra: Who Is The Boss?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

The last speed-breaker in the path of Devendra Fadnavis taking over as Chief Minister of Maharashtra was removed on Tuesday after the outgoing caretaker CM Eknath Shinde met him at his residence. Shinde along with NCP leader Ajit Pawar will be sworn in as Deputy CM on Thursday at Azad Maidan, where preparations for the ceremony are under way.

Shinde, who had been sulking for the last few days and was citing health reasons for not attending meetings with alliance partners, at last, agreed to meet Fadnavis to sort out the issue. It was decided that BJP would keep Home and Revenue portfolios, while Urban Affairs portfolio will be given to Shinde’s Shiv Sena and Finance to Ajit Pawar. Nearly 21 to 22 portfolios will be handled by BJP, 12 portfolios will go to Shiv Sena and 9 to 10 portfolios will be given to NCP, reports said.

The grand swearing-in ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several NDA chief ministers and top BJP leaders. Needless to say that with Shinde sulking for several days resulting in delay in government formation, the shine was taken off from the sweeping victory of Mahayuti in Maharashtra. Shinde displayed tantrums and it was because of this that those leaders who were defeated at the hustings, got the chance to make snide remarks like, “People sitting in Delhi are playing ‘damru’ (pellet drum) and Mahayuti leaders are dancing to their tune”. Some remarked that the “wedding procession is ready, but nobody knows who will be the bridegroom”.

All these snide comments have now stopped after it was decided who will lead the “wedding procession”. The unhappy, sulking “Phoopha Ji” (uncle), alluding to Shinde, has at last agreed to join the procession. The political suspense on Maharashtra was palpable. Ajit Pawar stayed put in Delhi, while Shinde was waiting for Amit Shah’s phone call. One must understand the political nuances. Both Ajit Dada and Shinde wanted to negotiate directly with Delhi and wanted to bypass Fadnavis. Both were clearly told that the task of forming and running the government has been given completely to Devendra Fadnavis and there shall be no outside interference. Both the leaders were told to talk with Fadnavis and decide who will become ministers from Shiv Sena and NCP in the new government. Fadnavis will have the discretion to decide about portfolios of all ministers and both the leaders should speak to him only.

The message was clear from Mota Bhai: the government in Maharashtra will not run from Delhi. All the decisions will be taken in Mumbai and Devendra Fadnavis will be given a free hand. Everybody must stand up and say, Jai Maharashtra!

Aaj Ki Baat: Monday to Friday, 9:00 pm

India's Number One and most followed Super Prime Time News Show 'Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India's super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat: Monday to Friday, 9:00 pm.