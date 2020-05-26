Image Source : ANI (FILE) Modi, Fadnavis should stop dreaming 'mungerilal ke sapne' of toppling Maharashtra government: State minister Nitin Raut

In a direct challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, current Maharashtra Minister Nitin Raut asked them to stop dreaming 'mungerilal ke sapne' (building castles in the air) of toppling Maharashtra government. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray presides over Maha Vikas Aghadi government formed by Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The alliance robbed BJP off a chance to form a government after 2019 Maharashtra elections. BJP is the single largest party in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Nitin Raut, a member of Congress party, was seen warning the BJP in a video clip.

"BJP is trying to topple the state government. Modi and Fadnavis should stop dreaming 'mungerilal ke sapne'. Everyone should unite in a battle against corona. But they [BJP] do not have any shame left," Raut can be heard as saying in the video.

BJP yahan pradesh ki sarkar girane mein lagi hui hai. Mungeri lal ke haseen sapne dekhne ka kaam Narendra Modi aur Devendra Fadnavis ko bandh karna chaiye. Corona ke yudh mein sabko sath aana chaiye. Lekin inko kisi bhi prakar ki lajja nahi aa rahi hai: Nitin Raut,Maharashtra Min pic.twitter.com/qvQqtF3np6 — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2020

Political activities have gathered pace in Maharashtra. On Tuesday midnight, NCP chief Sharad Pawar rushed to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at 'Matoshree' in Mumbai. Speculation was rife as to what might have prompted the Maratha strongman to rush to Thackeray residence.

On Tuesday, Uddhav Thackeray faced a lot of flak over his apparent inability to tackle the issue of sending migrant labourers home. Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal alleged that there was a complete 'collapse' of government machinery and that the state did not have a political leadership.

From the camps of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, it was Sanjay Raut who was seen assuring everyone that the government was stable. Raut had been instrumental in the formation of Maha Vikas Aghadi government in 2019.

