Maharashtra resident doctors to go on strike from today

The Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) will go on an indefinite strike from today citing various demands from resident doctors. The strike will be held across the state until said demands are met. However, the Association emphasised that emergency medical services will be continued but no OPD will be served.

Speaking to news agency ANI on Thursday, Dr Akshay Yadav, member of MARD said, "We have an update that at 11.30 am on Friday the higher authorities have called us to the Ministry to discuss the matter. But we want written assurances which we have not received yet. Doctors have sacrificed everything for the people of India. So we just want justice for COVID warriors. Hence we have decided to declare our strike from 8 am on Friday."

Here are some primary demands made by doctors of MARD

Academic fees should be waived off.

Hostel conditions should be improved as they are not good throughout Maharashtra.

TDS should not be deducted from the stipend of resident doctors of BMC hospitals.

The government hospitals throughout Maharashtra have not received the COVID incentives, which they should receive.

Meeting with Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

MARD President Dnyaneshwar Dhobale Patil said that a meeting between the Director of Medical Education and MARD was held on Thursday but it remained inconclusive. Dr Patil further informed that a meeting is scheduled on Friday between Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and MARD members.

"We have been raising the issues for the last 5 months. But no action has been taken. No written assurance was received from the Maharashtra government so we will go on a strike from tomorrow onwards. Tomorrow we have a meeting regarding our demands with Education Minister Amit Deshmukh and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar at 11.30 am. If we get a positive result in the meeting, we will resume our duties. If no results come, our strike will continue indefinitely and it will be severe going forward. The emergency services will not be affected during the strike," said Dr Patil.

