Maharashtra: Guidelines issued for reopening of schools in rural, urban areas

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra: Observing COVID-19 protocols, inoculation of teachers among guidelines for reopening primary schools

Maharashtra health department has issued guidelines for reopening of schools for physical classes, from December 1 onwards. The schools in the state are being reopened for Classes 1 to 4 in rural areas and for Classes 1 to 7 in urban areas. In-person classes in primary schools of the state have remained closed since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Observing COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, vaccination of teachers and school staff are among the protocols that have to be followed in schools, according to the Maharashtra health department's guidelines.

Schools have been directed to work in accordance with the below-mentioned points -

COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, like maintaining a distance of six feet, mandatory wearing of face masks and washing hands must be followed while opening schools

Students should be provided information on washing hands, covering mouth and nose with a handkerchief or tissue while sneezing and coughing

Schools in containment zones should not be opened

Teachers and students from containment zones should not be allowed to come to school

Schools should be cleaned and surfaces that come in regular contact should be wiped with sodium hypochlorite

Schools that were used as quarantine centers should be cleaned and sanitised

Biometric attendance should be avoided and the use of swimming pools has been prohibited

COVID-19 appropriate protocol must be followed while using the gymnasium

Adequate arrangements should be made to wash hands, keeping into consideration the number of students and teachers. Any initiative which will lead to crowding should be avoided

Adequate distance should be maintained between students while they are standing in queues, in the playground and at assembly points by making markings. Similar arrangements should be made in the library

Special care should be taken of the teaching and administrative staff with co-morbidity and other serious illnesses

Schools must maintain an adequate stock of face masks, hand sanitiser and sodium hypochlorite solution

Those without any COVID-19 symptoms should be permitted in classrooms

Schools should also display information about COVID-19

School buses/vehicles plying students should not be crowded and must be cleaned

Students with symptoms should not be treated with any kind of discrimination and their parents should be contacted immediately. In the meantime, the students should be made to sit in a separate room with a mask on

If a student tests positive, then wards sitting/standing behind and in front should be treated as close contacts. A list should be made of teachers and students who came in close contact with the infected student. Such close contact students should be home-quarantined and school, especially toilets, should be sanitised

Students who came in close contact with the infected students should be tested for COVID-19

Asymptomatic students should be tested 5 to 10 days after coming in contact with the infected students

The Maharashtra cabinet last Thursday decided to reopen schools for students of Classes 1 to 4 in rural areas and Classes 1 to 7 in urban areas from December 1.

"After discussing the issue with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the cabinet and the paediatric task force, we have decided to reopen schools for Classes 1 to 4 in rural areas and Classes 1 to 7 in urban areas from December 1," School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had said in a statement.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read | 25 school students test COVID-19 positive in Odisha

Latest India News